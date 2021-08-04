Gallery
1989: A year in sporting pictures... Are you in any of them?
Published: 1:44 PM August 4, 2021
- Credit: Archant
We all remember playing sport, many of us still do.
But were you playing sport in 1989? If so, are you in any of these Ipswich sporting photographs from that year?
If you enjoy old sporting memories, head over to our Facebook page, Suffolk Sporting Memories and get posting.
IPSWICH JAFFA JOGGERS
IPSWICH LADIES HOCKEY TEAM
IPSWICH SQUASH CLUB
INDOOR ATHLETICS, NORTHGATE SPORTS CENTRE
IPSWICH TOWN FC REUNION
Most Read
- 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 2 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
- 3 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
- 4 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
- 5 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
- 6 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
- 7 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
- 8 Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
- 9 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich
WATERSPORTS ON IPSWICH DOCKS
BMX, LANDSEER PARK, IPSWICH
NORTHGATE SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB