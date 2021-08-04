News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Sport

Gallery

1989: A year in sporting pictures... Are you in any of them?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 1:44 PM August 4, 2021   
STAR MEMORY FRAME NOSTALGIAOxborrows football team in Ipswich, wearing a new strip in Octobe

Oxborrows FC in Ipswich, wearing a new strip in October of this year. - Credit: Archant

We all remember playing sport, many of us still do.

But were you playing sport in 1989? If so, are you in any of these Ipswich sporting photographs from that year?

If you enjoy old sporting memories, head over to our Facebook page, Suffolk Sporting Memories and get posting.


IPSWICH JAFFA JOGGERS

Ipswich Jaffa joggers in their local kit, July 1989

Ipswich Jaffa joggers in their local kit, in July - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH LADIES HOCKEY TEAM

Ipswich ladies hockey team in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Ladies hockey team - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH SQUASH CLUB

Ipswich Squash Club Junior League, February 1989

Ipswich Squash Club Junior League, February 1989 - Credit: Archant


INDOOR ATHLETICS, NORTHGATE SPORTS CENTRE

Northgate Sports Centre indoor athletes, February 1989

Northgate Sports Centre indoor athletes, February 1989 - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH TOWN FC REUNION 

Former Ipswich Town players and club directors reunite in 1989. Picture: IVAN SMITH

Former Ipswich Town players and club directors reunite in 1989. Picture: IVAN SMITH - Credit: IVAN SMITH


Most Read

  1. 1 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  2. 2 Man taken to hospital after becoming stuck in mud in Ipswich riverbank
  3. 3 WATCH: Ever Given docks at Felixstowe after four-month delay
  1. 4 Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver in Ipswich
  2. 5 Couple avoid jail for campaign of harassment against neighbour
  3. 6 New streetfood restaurant set to open in Ipswich Corn Exchange
  4. 7 Developer 'ecstatic' as multi-million pound town hotel gets green light
  5. 8 Ipswich man charged over alleged cocaine dealing
  6. 9 Five of the best places to cure your hangover in Ipswich

WATERSPORTS ON IPSWICH DOCKS

Watersports at Ipswich Docks in 1989

Watersports at Ipswich Docks in 1989 - Credit: Archant


BMX, LANDSEER PARK, IPSWICH

Landseer Park International BMX Meeting May 1989

Landseer Park International BMX Meeting May 1989 - Credit: Archant


NORTHGATE SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB

Star Memories 1989Northgate Short Mat Bowls Club annual prize dinner May 1989ES 27.4.13

Northgate Short Mat Bowls Club annual prize dinner May 1989 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chevallier Street, Ipswich crash

Suffolk Live

Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Swan Hill near Copdock is closed after crash 

Updated

Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon