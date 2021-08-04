1989: A year in sporting pictures... Are you in any of them?

Gallery

Published: 1:44 PM August 4, 2021

We all remember playing sport, many of us still do.

But were you playing sport in 1989? If so, are you in any of these Ipswich sporting photographs from that year?

If you enjoy old sporting memories, head over to our Facebook page, Suffolk Sporting Memories and get posting.





IPSWICH JAFFA JOGGERS

Ipswich Jaffa joggers in their local kit, in July - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH LADIES HOCKEY TEAM

Ipswich Ladies hockey team - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH SQUASH CLUB

Ipswich Squash Club Junior League, February 1989 - Credit: Archant





INDOOR ATHLETICS, NORTHGATE SPORTS CENTRE

Northgate Sports Centre indoor athletes, February 1989 - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH TOWN FC REUNION

Former Ipswich Town players and club directors reunite in 1989. Picture: IVAN SMITH - Credit: IVAN SMITH





WATERSPORTS ON IPSWICH DOCKS

Watersports at Ipswich Docks in 1989 - Credit: Archant





BMX, LANDSEER PARK, IPSWICH

Landseer Park International BMX Meeting May 1989 - Credit: Archant





NORTHGATE SHORT MAT BOWLS CLUB

Northgate Short Mat Bowls Club annual prize dinner May 1989 - Credit: Archant



