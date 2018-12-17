Sunshine and Showers

NR F1 Podcast: 2018 Season Review – Let’s hear it for the band

17 December, 2018 - 06:16
The NR F1 Podcast wraps up a stellar 2018 season of Formula 1 action from the pub - and has a little look ahead to next year.

Archant

The NR F1 Podcast reviews the 2018 Formula 1 season – with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes top of the pile, plus some exiting developments awaiting in 2019.

What a year for F1! Don’t remember? Let’s us jog your minds or possibly join you in your amnesia.

Edition 237 of The NR F1 Podcast wraps up another Formula 1 year in traditional style – with our season review pod, more pod members than is advisable, eating an actual meal at The Rushcutters and reminiscing about all that was good (and not) during 2018.

Michael Bailey leads the crew with Kyle Cumbers, Richard Baxter, Steve Rust, Callum Springall, Alessandro Esa Fumagalli, Stewart Muller and Nathan Tuck all in attendance and tucking into the F1 memories and debate – including their 2018 awards and the final standings in The NR F1 Prediction League.

The crew also take a little look ahead to 2019 and wonder if F1 fantasy league is really worth it.

It’s been a cracking year so a big thank you to everyone who has listened, got involved and been in touch throughout our seventh year of F1 podcast chatter – and here’s to doing it all again in 2019!

And if you want to hear more from where this came from, just scoot over to The NR F1 Podcast on Patreon for all the details.

The NR F1 Podcast gets together to their views on the latest Formula 1 action out across the world.

This is the podcast’s seventh season of action and has previously reviewed the British Grand Prix from the start-finish straight at Silverstone, opined over years of F1 news and interviewed former BBC F1 host Jake Humphrey.

You can subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on iTunes, subscribe to The NR F1 Podcast on audioboom or get the latest NR F1 Podcast editions on your podcast player of choice – to make sure you catch every edition as soon as it is released.

Follow The NRF1 Podcast @theNRF1 on Facebook and The NR F1 Podcast on Twitter – or get in touch with an email to The NR F1 Podcast at NRF1podcast@gmail.com

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

55 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A murder investigation is under way in Ipswich today after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

Full list of roadworks on major roads including A14 and A12

55 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Commuters may be held up by roadworks in Suffolk and north Essex this week – find out if the A12, A14 and A120 will be affected with our traffic and travel guide.

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Yesterday, 19:58 Emily Townsend
Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Police dealt with three reported stabbings in Ipswich today in less than 12 hours, officers have confirmed.

Firefighters called to high rise building after alarm triggered

Yesterday, 23:21 Jake Foxford
Fire engines were sent to the town centre tower block on at least two occasions on December 16 Picture: ANDY THOMSON

Fire engines were seen outside a high rise block of flats in Ipswich today after an alarm repeatedly malfunctioned.

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Yesterday, 16:30 Emily Townsend and  Amy Gibbons
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Ipswich fatal stabbing: Shocked community reacts

Yesterday, 21:02 Jake Foxford and Amy Gibbons
The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANT

A community is shocked and saddened after a man was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

Video Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

Yesterday, 16:06 Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

Yesterday, 16:00 Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

Yesterday, 16:00 Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

‘It’s really brought the best out of our town’ – Winners of Club Together campaign announced

Yesterday, 19:30 Amy Gibbons
(L-R) Winners of the Club Together competition Jill and Peter Douglass (Leiston FC) , Karen Cornforth (Total Football), Lee and Kate Grimwood (Achilles) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three youth football teams have been crowned the winners of our ‘Club Together’ campaign – taking home a share of £10,000 to spend on vital sporting equipment for budding stars.

