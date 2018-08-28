Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

On the Run: how not to warm up for the Harrow parkrun

PUBLISHED: 16:35 31 January 2019

Runners and joggers assemble in front of Harrow St Mary's Pavilion befoe the start of last Saturday's 195th Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Runners and joggers assemble in front of Harrow St Mary's Pavilion befoe the start of last Saturday's 195th Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Athletics correspondent Carl Marston is travelling around the region (and beyond) running in different parkruns. Here he heads to the Harrow parkrun in north London

Harrow Recreation Ground, the home of the Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTONHarrow Recreation Ground, the home of the Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON

How not to warm-up for a run/race/parkrun … see below for a step-by-step guide.

Firstly, take a wrong turn in the car (in north-west London), get delayed at a torturous four-way set of traffic lights, and arrive (at Harrow Recreation Ground) less than 10 minutes before the start (of the Harrow parkrun).

Secondly, snap a lace while tying up the trainers, and then fail miserably to insert frayed ends into impossibly small eyelets.

Thirdly, tweak a still-cold calf muscle while dashing back to the car to collect a spare lace (my one bit of good organisation, having a spare lace!).

Runners set off at the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: MIKE LEPPS/HARROW PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGERunners set off at the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: MIKE LEPPS/HARROW PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

- On the Run: a steep descent at Rushmere parkrun

Fourthly, remember having left the iPhone in the changing room, beside the broken lace, so necessitating a mad sprint back across a squelchy football pitch to remove the aforementioned valuable item from any prying eyes.

Your columnist, Carl Marston, seen here fiddling with the camera on his iPhone before the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: MIKE LEPPS/HARROW PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGEYour columnist, Carl Marston, seen here fiddling with the camera on his iPhone before the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: MIKE LEPPS/HARROW PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

And fifthly, get caught in the act of taking a quick picture of the start, while the quick ‘three-two-one’ countdown is completed to unleash a 200-plus field around a 5K course, before I can react.

As you can gather, then, from the above, my build-up to last Saturday’s Harrow parkrun, in the London Borough of Harrow, just under two miles from the famous Harrow School, did not go according to plan.

The run-down

Runners line-up for the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTONRunners line-up for the start of last Saturday's Harrow parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The most famous landmark at Harrow is, of course, Harrow School, founded in 1572 during the Elizabethan era.

It is one of just four remaining all-boys full-boarding schools, the others being Eton College, Radley College and Winchester College.

Notable Old Harrovians include prime ministers Stanley Baldwin Sir Robert Peel and Sir Winston Churchill, actor Benedict Cumberbatch and singer James Blunt, though I encountered none of the above last week.

In fact, the local weekly parkrun does not go near the school.

- On the run: impromptu visit to Gadebridge parkrun

Instead, the Saturday morning free 5K ritual takes place at the more down-to-earth (I wouldn’t say mundane) venue of Harrow Recreation Ground.

But there is a connection – the facility was opened in 1885, after funds raised by one of the Masters at Harrow School to buy the land.

It now boasts three football pitches, two cricket squares, a bowling green (Harrow Bowls Club was founded in 1902), tennis courts and a basketball court.

And every Saturday morning at 9am, ever since the inaugural event of May 9, 2015, runners and joggers from the locality (and beyond) meet for the parkrun next to the Harrow St Mary’s Pavilion.

Last Saturday’s results

Sam Adcock led home a field of 231 runners, joggers and walkers in 17mins 07secs, which was a personal best for the course.

Second was Kevin Fini, of the University of St Andrews, who was just six seconds adrift in 17:13, which was also a PB. This duo were well clear of the field.

- On the Run: failing to produce fireworks at Gunpowder parkrun

Regular first time female finisher, Rache Porter, of Clapham Chasers RC, maintained her good record with 21:41. Porter, who has a PB of 20:36, was running her 91st Harrow parkrun.

Records

Nine women have eclipsed the 20-minute barrier at Harrow, led by Lucy Ashe, of Harrow AC, who posted 18:05 in February, 2017.

Damien Nevins, also of Harrow AC, set the course best of 16:14 at Event No. 147, last February. He tends to run the event once a year,

Looking down the list of the top 500, there are several East Anglian athletes, including Harwich Runners’ Simon Day (19:08) and the Newmarket Joggers duo of Henry Hamilton (19:28) and James Thomson (20:32).

Carl’s experience

Well, such was my haste to make the start-line, and my need to get back home swiftly to prepare for football reporting duties at Heybridge Swifts later that afternoon, that I did not get time to explore Harrow on the Hill or Harrow School.

But at least the calf held out, over the three laps, which meant the stopwatch was stopped before it had time to display the 22-minute mark.

In truth, the course is not the most awe-inspiring, basically amounting to three laps of the perimeter of Harrow Recreation Ground, with a mini loop of 600 metres thrown in for good measure on lap one.

But the route is relatively fast, on good tarmac paths, with just a couple of gradual ascents.

In fact, the surface is so good that if ever I return, and my lace snaps before the start, I might just run with one trainer.

Roll on this weekend!

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow warning issued for tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mystery as hundreds of dead crabs wash up near the Orwell Bridge

Hundreds of dead crabs washed up on the shore near the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Helping to keep the homeless warm this winter

Bidfood, Stowmarket supports Caring is Sharing for the homeless. Chris Cunningham, Admin Manager at Bidfood Stowmarket; James Lloyd, Major at the Stowmarket Salvation Army, and Stephanie Reynolds, Operations Manager at Bidfood in Stowmarket, with some of the Sharing is Caring donations Picture: BIDFOOD

Boy, 16, accused of stabbing Ipswich teenager, denies changing his clothes in case they had blood on them

Boy, 16, deines being in van with fellow gang members when it drove to the scene of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens' stabbing Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

tReds faces uncertain future as administrators called in

tReds in Ipswich could close on Sunday, unless a buyer is found for the company. Picture: ARCHANT

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists