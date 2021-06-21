Witches gun for in-form Adam... Peterborough v Ipswich, the big talking points

Published: 6:15 AM June 21, 2021

The Witches and Panthers go head to head tonight at the East of England Showground - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches travel to Peterborough tonight in the Premiership gunning for revenge after the Panthers comfortably won at Foxhall 10 days ago. MIKE BACON takes a look.

Adam Ellis, guesting for the Witches tonight in place of Jason Crump - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

WITCHES AIM FOR ADAM

In-form Adam Ellis will be guesting for the Witches tonight at Peterborough.

The Sheffield star and former Witch, takes the place of Jason Crump who still hasn't shaken off the full effects of his eight broken ribs picked up in a crash at Wolverhampton last month. Crump hopes to be back next Monday when the Witches entertain Wolverhampton at Foxhall.

Ellis finished third in a Grand Prix Qualifier in Italy on Saturday in a tough field. He is now through to the Grand Prix Challenge where he could grab a place in next year's GP series.

Happy hunting ground: Ipswich's Nico Covatti (yellow helmet) and Danny King (white) battle towards a 5-1 over Ulrich Ostergaard in heat 15 of the Peterborough v Ipswich (Premier League) match at East of England Showground back in 2016. Ipswich have a decent record at Peterborough. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

HAPPY HUNTING GROUND

The Witches have a good record at Peterborough.

Back in 2019 they won twice at the fast East of England bowl and have riders who enjoy the big open spaces of Alwalton.

However, the Panthers are on a good run of form. After an opening home defeat to title favourites Belle Vue, they have thrashed both Wolverhampton and King's Lynn at home.

The Witches will all have to be at their best if they are to shock the Panthers.

Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins will be hoping his side can bounce back tonight - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

RITCHIE SAYS...

Ipswich Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins looks ahead to the meeting.

“We have had 10 days off which came at a great time for us," he said.

"We need to come back from the break refreshed and hopefully we will be back to a full team soon and ready to go again. Crumpy has had a few practices and made a late call on his fitness on Saturday.

"When we can have Jason back and be back to our 1-7, I will be delighted. For now, we are allowed a guest this week and we are very happy to have Adam lined up for that.

“Peterborough have made a decent start to the season and obviously won at our place and drew at Belle Vue. However, they have lost at home this year, I think the season will be a little bit like that, people taking points off everyone."

Ulrich Ostergaard, in blue. A Panther in form. - Credit: Carole Downie

MAN TO WATCH

Ulrich Ostergaard is proving a trump card for the Panthers at reserve this season.

In the team's five Premiership clashes so far he has netted 'paid' double figure scores in four of them, including a match-winning 13 points at Foxhall recently.

The Dane also netted valuable points for Ipswich, when he guested for Jordan Stewart, at King's Lynn, on opening night back in April.

The Witches young reserves Anders Rowe and Drew Kemp will be hoping to put Ostergaard in the shade tonight.

Scott Nicholls, rides for the Panthers tonight against Ipswich - Credit: Archant

STATS AND FACTS

Teams

PETERBOROUGH: 1. Bjarne Pedersen 6.91 2. Hans Andersen 5.79 3. Michael Palm Toft 6.30 4. Scott Nicholls 5.36 © 5. Chris Harris 6.01 6. Jordan Palin (RS) 7. Ulrich Ostergaard 4.00. Team Manager: Rob Lyon

IPSWICH: 1. Adam Ellis (g) 8.00 2. Paul Starke 4.27 3. Danny King 6.85 © 4. Jake Allen 5.70 5. Craig Cook 7.59 6. Anders Rowe 3.00 7. Drew Kemp (RS). Team Manager: Ritchie Hawkins

REFEREE: C. Durno

PREMIERSHIP TABLE

P Pts.

Belle Vue 5 13

Peterborough 5 12

Wolves 5 10

IPSWICH 7 7

Sheffield 4 4

King's Lynn 4 3