Blake strikes once more as Leiston gain deserved point at high-flying Lynn

PUBLISHED: 09:06 06 January 2019

King’s Lynn 1 Leiston 1

Both teams had to settle for a point in this keenly contested Southern League Central Premier match at The Walks Stadium, writes Craig Cooper.

The point for Kings Lynn kept them third and means they are now 17 matches unbeaten in the league, while Leiston drop to 11th but are only four points off the play-offs after what was a good performance.

The game nearly got off to a great start for the visitors after a through ball by George Keys put Kyle Hammond in on goal, but home keeper Alex Street was out to make a decent save.

Matt Blake had a good chance moments later but his shot was straight at Street.

Adam Marriott had the home side’s first sight of goal but the striker pulled his strike just wide of Marcus Garnham’s left-hand post.

Leiston, defending well, and had Seb Dunbar to thank after he cleared a goal-bound effort off the line from Marriott before Blake hit Street’s crossbar from Dunbar’s cross.

Craig Parker was denied by Marcus Garnham just before the break.

In the first 30 seconds of the second period, Byron Lawrence assisted a pass to Blake but he miskicked his shot.

Patrick Brothers’ great run and cross was then nervously pushed away by Street, but the keeper redeemed himself, getting up to palm away a Hammond driving shot inside the area.

Leiston, playing in orange were in good shape and took the lead in the 59th minute when another great run by Brothers put the ball into the box and Blake touched home from close range.

Blake could have doubled the lead and got his second, but wasted an opportunity soon after.

Lynn started to create chances themselves and Garnham in the away goal produced a terrific save to his right to deny Marriott.

The hosts levelled when a cross from the left was met by a header at the back post and Marriott tapped home. while Keys was sent off for two yellow cards with 15 minutes of normal time to go and Ryan Hawkins had a couple of chances that went wide.

Michael Gash hit the crossbar while Garnham denied Ryan Jarvis, Hawkins and sub Adam Jones late on with some outstanding saves, with Leiston defending valiantly to end up holding on for a point they fully deserved.

Line-ups:-

King’s Lynn:- Street, Robinson (Jones 60 mins), Blake-Tracey, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Parker, Gash, Marriott, Hawkins. Subs not used:- Henderson, Bastock, Castellan, Shipp.

Leiston:- Garnham, Keys, Dunbar, Aitkens, Knights (Jefford 90+6 mins), Bullard, Lawrence, Hammond, Finch (Davies 82 mins), Blake (Cheetham 90+2 mins), Brothers. Subs not used:- Garrard, Beckwith.

Attendance:- 704.

