Positive Needham Market respond superbly after FA Trophy heartache – with another three points

Joe Marsden slots home his penalty as Needham beat Bedworth. Photo: BEN POOLEY Archant

Needham Market 4 Bedworth United 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Needham's Luke Ingram takes on the Bedworth defence. Photo; BEN POOLEY

After the major disappointment of their FA Trophy withdrawal, the Marketmen have responded positively in not only beating Redditch in midweek, but gaining a further three points on Saturday against bottom club Bedworth United.

From despair to triumph, Richard Wilkins side have now moved into the play-offs by occupying fourth place in the table.

The team deserve much credit for their latest win in front of more than 250 spectators at Bloomfields.

The 4-1 score line was perhaps a little flattering against a Warwickshire side who were seeking their first win of the season.

Indeed there were spells of lethargy and sloppiness in the opening half against opponents who looked better than their lowly position suggested.

Indeed, it took 37 minutes for Wilkins side to take the lead from the penalty spot.

However, in the second half Needham improved showing far more fluency and determination against the plucky visitors.

In the early stages Needham went close when visiting keeper James Martin did well to save Gareth Heath’s deflected free-kick and Adam Mills went close heading over a Callum Sturgess corner.

Hugs all round and another three points for the Marketmen on Saturday Photo: BEN POOLEY

They went in front on 37 minutes when Luke Ingram was brought down in the box and Joe Marsden drilled home the spot.

Adam Harrison, Bedworth’s substitute keeper, replaced the injured Martin at the start of the second half, but was beaten in the 47th minute when Ingram crossed for Mills to strike home from close in.

Three minutes later J’Cee Abraham broke clear down the left and sent a low shot beyond Jake Jessup to give the visitors a lifeline.

This gave the league’s bottom side renewed energy and both Keiran and Daniel Morphew had to defend resolutely at times to ensure the Marketmen maintained their lead.

The home side were given a slice of good fortune when the substitute keeper sliced a clearance that Mills seized upon and chipping to the far post picked out James Baker who volleyed home to make it 3-1.

There was further encouragement when a fine move ended with Heath releasing, man of the match, Joe Marsden whose effort was fractionally wide.

But the versatile player was not to be denied when he produced a last-minute moment of sheer brilliance scoring a stunning goal.

Referee Mr Benjamin Bowles.

Attendance: 252

CATCH UP ON ALL THE NON-LEAGUE PODCASTS HERE