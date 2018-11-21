Sunshine and Showers



Suffolk & Ipswich League, weekend preview: As Radnor looks for more consistency from Cranes

21 November, 2018 - 19:19
Cranes manager Iain Radnor

Cranes manager Iain Radnor

James Ager

Crane Sports boss Iain Radnor says it is the team that can show consistency who will win the Suffolk & Ipswich Senior Division this season.

Radnor takes his Cranes side to Halifax Road to play Bourne Vale United this weekend, both teams still very much vying for top spot.

Indeed, with only four points separating sixth-placed Vale with leaders Capel Plough, it has all the makings, even at this early stage, of a tight title race.

“We’re doing ok, but we need to be more consistent,” Radnor said.

“At this level it’s hard to put the same team out, week in, week out. Players have so many other things to do at a weekend.

“My team is socially strong and I have players out this week for varying reasons.

“No doubt they will all be back the week after and then more headaches for selection start.”

Cranes beat Bramford United in the Bob Coleman Cup two weeks ago, of which they are holders. They play Division One Barham in the next round.

The Suffolk Senior Cup dominated last week and there were fine wins for Achilles and Henley Athletic over Thurlow One teams.

Back in the Premier Division this weekend, Achilles entertain East Bergholt United, the Gandish Road club having won their last three league games.

Leaders, Capel entertain Henley in what is the game of the day.

The Ploughmen have wobbled a bit of late however, including two cup defeats in the last two weeks, while Henley will be buoyed by their Suffolk Senior Cup penalty shoot-out win over Lakenheath.

Benhall St Mary were left disappointed after they bowed out of the Senior Cup at Westerfield. This weekend the north Suffolk club entertain new-boys Claydon, while Westerfield will be disappointed not to have a game this weekend, to build on their fine win over Benhall.

Grundisburgh’s big 8-2 win over Wenhaston last week has left Wenhaston bottom of the table. They entertain Bramford United. Haughley are at home to Trimley Red Devils, while Cops are at home to Leiston St Margarets.

Come and meet my alpacas! Celebrity Griff Rhys Jones invites youngster to his Suffolk home

19:34 Dominic Moffitt
Griff Rhys Jones will perform a charity gig in aid of EACH Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones has invited an 11-year-old boy receiving care at a Suffolk hospice to visit him and his pet alpacas.

Poll Sip, sip hooray! A three-litre bottle of prosecco is on sale

19:30 Will Jefford and Megan Aldous
The three-litre bottle of Prosecco next to an average bottle of wine. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Prosecco lovers will be fizzing with delight to hear a three-litre bottle of their favourite beverage is currently on sale.

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

19:16 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich’s newly revamped Cornhill was given an extra touch of glamour today, as filming for a new reality series came to town.

A man’s fear of getting another heart attack led to an invention which could save the lives of vulnerable people

17:10 Jessica Hill
Davide Gasparin, founder of Making Possible

After suffering from a heart attack ten years ago, Davide Gasparin recalls being struck by a terrible fear that the same thing might happen again.

Trespass incident causing train delays

16:38 Dominic Moffitt
Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed due to an earlier incident Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train services between Ipswich and Cambridge will be delayed for up to 40 minutes due to a trespassing incident.

Gallery What sort of bargains can be bagged at Ipswich’s independent stores this Black Friday?

16:17 Jessica Hill
Ipswich Cornhill redevelopment. Picture: Rachel Edge

While most people tend to think of online offers when they think of Black Friday deals, some independent stores in Ipswich are also getting in on the act this year too.

DanceEast premieres modern Snow White for the MeToo age

15:42 Andrew Clarke
Holly Noble dance company will be premiering Snow, a contemporary take on the Snow White story at DanceEast, Photo: Nick Rutter

Contemporary ballet director Holly Noble is premiering a new take on the Snow White legend at DanceEast this weekend. Arts editor Andrew Clarke spoke to her about the contemporary concerns reflected in the timeless story

Broadchurch, The Fall, Sherlock - how TV crime dramas are helping recruit science students in Suffolk

15:34 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk New College science teacher and curriculum co-ordinator Harry Smy (centre) with students Topaz Postma (left) and Tyreece Hunt (right). Picture: JOHN NICE

A college in Suffolk has said it believes the popularity in crime dramas on TV has helped boost take up in science subjects, after demand for places has quadrupled.

Eyewitness describes victim of Ipswich stabbing “writhing” around on ground

14:24 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A customer at an Ipswich McDonald’s restaurant has described seeing a 16-year-old boy “writhing” on the ground in the car park after an alleged stabbing.

Reaction to sudden departure of mental health boss days before CQC report

19:00 Emily Townsend
Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust chairman Gary Page was due to leave his post in the new year. Photo: NSFT

Campaigners have shared their views on the sudden resignation of a mental health trust chief – just days before a new inspection report is due to be published.

Brazen drug dealing ‘happening when children walk home from school’ in Ipswich street

Police are stepping up patrols in Ulster Avenue following reports of daylight drug dealing Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

E-fit released in connection with Ipswich stalking investigation

An efit has been issued by Suffolk police in connection with the investigation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

