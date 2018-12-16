Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ray comes off the bench to fire second-half hat-trick as ‘Peckers’ fine run continues

16 December, 2018 - 19:03
Kelsey Trotter puts Woodbridge ahead with a fine volley Photo: PAUL LEECH

Kelsey Trotter puts Woodbridge ahead with a fine volley Photo: PAUL LEECH

Paul Leech

Walsham-le-Willows 0 Woodbridge Town 4

Woodbridge 'keeper Alfie Stronge pull off a fine save from a Walsham attack. Photo: PAUL LEECHWoodbridge 'keeper Alfie Stronge pull off a fine save from a Walsham attack. Photo: PAUL LEECH

A second half hat-trick from substitute Mark Ray helped free-scoring Woodbridge continue their impressive recent form as they leapfrogged the hosts in moving up to fifth in the table with games in hand over most of the teams above them.

The Peckers have now found the back of the net 19 times in their last four outings while Ray, who was prolific in the previous two campaigns, has now fired home five goals from the bench in the last week.

Walsham had striker George Bugg returning to the line-up though their leading scorer Jack Brame was forced to fill in at centre-back because of an injury to Andy Cusack.

After a quiet start, Woodbridge began to press and Ellis Murrell forced a flying save from Willows keeper Steve Fenner with an effort which seemed destined for the top corner before Kelsey Trotter opened the scoring midway through the half as he pounced on a loose ball to arrow home a drive into the bottom corner for his 15th goal of the season.

Trotter then rounded the keeper shortly afterwards but the angle was tight and his effort floated narrowly wide.

Little was seen of Walsham in attack until they missed a golden opportunity on 33 minutes when Kehan Whitby drove over an open goal after Bugg’s shot was pushed into his path by Peckers keeper Alfie Stronge.

The home side had more of the game in the second half as conditions markedly worsened and Ryan Gibbs got beyond the Woodbridge defence only to screw his effort wide.

LISTEN: Catch up on all The Non League podcasts here

Ray was then introduced on 55 minutes and Ryan Keeble immediately sent him clear to extend the lead as Walsham appealed for offside.

Walsham continued to push forward but were struggling to fashion a clear-cut opportunity despite all their hard work and Ray then made it 3-0 when he picked up a pass from Sean Rea before turning his defender and firing home a low drive which went in off the post.

Fenne made a fine stop to deny Keeble shortly afterwards but Ray was not to be denied his third as he headed home an inch-perfect free kick from Carlos Edwards from six yards to complete the scoring a minute from time.

Topic Tags:

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

16:30 Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

16:06 Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

16:00 Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

16:00 Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

14:45 David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘It’s really brought the best out of our town’ – Winners of Club Together campaign announced

20 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
(L-R) Winners of the Club Together competition Jill and Peter Douglass (Leiston FC) , Karen Cornforth (Total Football), Lee and Kate Grimwood (Achilles) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three youth football teams have been crowned the winners of our ‘Club Together’ campaign – taking home a share of £10,000 to spend on vital sporting equipment for budding stars.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

11:06 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk police chief constable GARETH WILSON looks at the highs and lows of policing at Christmas - and how you can prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime during the festive season.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

09:58 Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Most read

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide