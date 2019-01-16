Rain

New show Road 2 Contenders aims to make amateur fighters the star attraction

16 January, 2019 - 16:25
Chey Veal celebrates his win at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. He'll feature on the new Road 2 Contenders show in Norwich on February 16. Picture: BRETT KING

Chey Veal celebrates his win at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. He'll feature on the new Road 2 Contenders show in Norwich on February 16. Picture: BRETT KING

Archant

A new addition to the regional fight scene calendar launches next month – Road 2 Contenders.

Cromer's Jack Mezzetti, centre, is the man behind the new Road 2 Contenders show. Picture: BRETT KINGCromer's Jack Mezzetti, centre, is the man behind the new Road 2 Contenders show. Picture: BRETT KING

The show is the brainchild of top Norfolk fighter Jack Mezzetti, last seen winning a classic K1 title scrap on Contenders 24 in Norwich back in September, and aims to put amateur fighters front and centre.

The first event will be held at the Epic Studios in Norwich on February 16, boasting up to 20 all-amateur fights, including MMA, K1 and boxing clashes, all fought inside a cage.

And Cromer’s Mezzetti says he wants to give those just starting out on their fighting journey a platform to make some noise.

“It’s a pure amateur show to try and give them something back, and make them the show,” he explained. “They’re sometimes overlooked on a show with pros competing, but they often put on the best fights.”

Chey Veal enjoys his win at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KINGChey Veal enjoys his win at Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING

The inagural show will feature top Norfolk prospect Chey Veal, who’s coming off a career-best win on the prelims of Cage Warriors 99 in Colchester and a mouth-watering K1 clash between Suffolk’s Jack Purdy and Norwich’s Adrian Wu, plus a very special guest cageside.

MORE: Veal impresses with win at Cage Warriors 99

“(Ex-Norwich City star) Grant Holt’s coming along,” said Mezzetti. “He’s going to be watching all the fights and going into the cage to speak to our MC about his wrestling show at Carrow Road in June.

“Fans should expect to see some great amateur fights, and fighters who can go on to be very successful professionals.

Ipswich's Jack Purdy, left, faces Adrian Wu at Road 2 Contenders on February 16. Picture: BRETT KINGIpswich's Jack Purdy, left, faces Adrian Wu at Road 2 Contenders on February 16. Picture: BRETT KING

“We’ve got a lot of debut fighters and juniors as well, so hopefully they can start to make a name for themselves.

“We’re happy to be that stepping stone for fighters – it would be nice for them to be able to say one day that they started on the Road 2 Contenders.”

Tickets, which start at £30, are available from all fighters and their gyms, and through messaging Road 2 Contenders on their various social media accounts.

