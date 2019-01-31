Prestigious refereeing and playing honours for Fram College student

Former OBH and current Framlingham College student, 17 year old Harry Rowland has received an invitation from the London Society Tournament Director to officiate at the 2019 Rosslyn Park National School Sevens.#

This on the back of 12 months of assessed performances as an England Rugby Level 2 qualified referee with the YRA & YMO national programmes and the Suffolk & North Essex Society.

This year Harry is allocated to the Cup and Finals matches on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 March for the best U13s-Colts Schools teams including U18s Girls.

Harry said: “Having refereed last year I am thrilled to be invited again.

“I am one of a handful of guest domestic and International referees to join the 2019 London Society roster for the Blue Riband events of the five-day tournament. Other YMOs and experienced referees from EC will also be attending which is a great honour for our region and society.”

Harry has enjoyed learning his refereeing craft and personal style while absorbing mentoring advice from Ross Cowie and Stephen Crighton.

At a time of increasing concern with the severity of tackle collisions, player safety is always Harry’s primary refereeing focus with a zero tolerance for dangerous play and an application of the game’s laws while at all times offering control, encouragement and empathy.

Harry said: “While refereeing Suffolk County and EC fixtures I come across many coaches, parents and players that I know from playing Club, Saints EPDG and School rugby. These relationships of acceptance, friendship and respect, along with my experience of playing for Denmark, allows the games to flow and when appropriate we enjoy a bit of banter on and off the pitch. There’s a huge amount of talent out there in EC on any given Sunday and it’s great to see players develop week after week.”

Having won an U18s XV Test cap vs Sweden and playing at the Europe Rugby U18s 7s Championship for Denmark last year, Harry will enjoy continued selection to the Danish U18s XV & 7s programme in 2019.

This month Harry was invited to join the Danish U19s 7s squad to commence a vigorous schedule of preparation to play at the highly prestigious HSBC World Series Dubai Emirates International Invitational 7s in December 2019.