Rugby round-up: Good wins for Colchester, Sudbury, Stowmarket and Braintree

In our latest rugby round-up, there are good wins for Colchester and Stowmarket, while Sudbury run riot in a battle of local rivals against Diss.

London One North

Second-placed COLCHESTER kept up their challenge at the top of the league, beating the Honourable Artillery Company (H.A.C) 36-7.

Dave Brennan gave the home side the lead early doors, only to be pegged back by a HAC reply to take the lead at 7-5.

But that would be as good as it got for the visitors, with a Brett Cutbush try putting Colchester ahead for good at 10-7 just before the break.

Cutbush made it 17-7, before some great skill from James Crozier saw Joe Beckett grab the fourth try, and with it the bonus point.

Brennan added a second score and James Mitchell added the final try as Colchester cruised to victory.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY won the battle of the other local sides in the league, putting basement boys DISS to the sword in a 52-3 drubbing.

The Suffolk squad ran in eight tries, with Shaun Smith (two), Dan Harding, Andy Goodbourn, Jake Sumner, Sam Rust, Jack Dachtler and Jonny Taylor all crossing.

London Two North East

STOWMARKET travelled to Basildon and returned with a fine 29-15 win from a hard-fought game.

Having withstood an early onslaught and conceding only a penalty kick, Stowmarket scored two tries through captain Jake Squirrel and Matt Edison as they began to control the game.

Basildon, however, fought back and scored a try at half-time to get back to 10-8 down.

Stowmarket were the first to score in the second half when Jamie Best was quick to react to a loose ball on the Basildon line. Basildon then responded with a try and then had Stowmarket under pressure. Again Stowmarket defence held out before they broke out to score a converted try through James Simpson.

As Basildon tired towards the end of the game Brad James finished off a line-out drive with another converted try.

Meanwhile SOUTHWOLD were beaten 12-10 at home by Canabrigians in a match marred by dreadful weather.

Jamie Jenner scored the home side’s try, while Luke Wade added a penalty, but frequent handling errors proved the undoing for ‘Wold.

London Three Eastern Counties

An injury depleted WOODBRIDGE were crushed 53-3 at an energetic Ely.

Predatory Ely full back Matt McCarthy finished a 5-metre siege to score before No8 Jacob Muncey pounced next. Woodbridge’s Angus Clogg took their only 3 points before Muncey scored again on half time to make it 15-3.

The second half saw a tiring Woodbridge defending against an ever livelier Ely who looked a coordinated and well coached unit, running in six further tries through hooker Nathan Brookes and backs Paul Dewey (two), Luke Turner, James Buckland and McCarthy again.

London Three Essex

High-flying CHELMSFORD were beaten 13-10 on the road at Campion.

Tom Acorn actually put the visitors ahead, but dropped passes and missed kicks were the order of the day, on the way to defeat. Paul Redford scored the away side’s other try.

Chelmsford host Barking this Saturday at 2.15pm.

Local rivals BRAINTREE enjoyed a fine win on the road at Barking, coming home 52-19 victors. Tom Carslake, Charlie Marsden (two), Josh Wadforth, Joe Young, James Abbott, Tom Drew and Keelan Joslin grabbed the tries for ‘Tree.

Eastern Counties One

HADLEIGH RAMS saw off Colchester III 14-8 in a top-of-the-table battle watched by a bumper crowd.

Ryan Steer grabbed the opening try, converted by Jake Kerr, while Callum Jeffrey nabbed the score which sealed the victory.