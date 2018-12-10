Rugby round-up: Colchester win again, Southwold beat Ipswich in thriller and Hadleigh and the Bury Foxes remain dominant

Colchester try scorer Brock Price powers through against Fullerians. Picture: RICHARD PARKER Archant

In our latest round-up of rugby action from the region, there are wins for Colchester, Southwold, Stowmarket, Chelmsford, Braintree, Hadleigh and the Bury Foxes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester star Damien Brambley leaves a would-be tackler clutching at air. Picture: RICHARD PARKER Colchester star Damien Brambley leaves a would-be tackler clutching at air. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

London One North

High-flying COLCHESTER enjoyed a tremendous 47-10 on the road at Fullerians, although for the second week running they didn’t get into their stride until the second half, claiming a bonus point win and running in seven tries.

Brock Price gave the away side the lead, converted bt David Higgins - the first of five on the day - but the home side responded with a score of their own.

Joe Beckett crossed before the break, to make it 14-5 at the half. Fullerians got it back to 14-10 with another unconverted try before Colchester kicked into second gear and pulled away.

Damien Brambley grabbed a brace, James Mitchell crossed, skipper Danny Whiteman touched down and they were awarded a penalty try as well.

The strong Colchester scrum was vital in their victory. Picture: RICHARD PARKER The strong Colchester scrum was vital in their victory. Picture: RICHARD PARKER

Our other sides in the top league, DISS and SUDBURY didn’t fare as well, both succumbing to defeat.

DISS were beaten 36-8 at home by Ruislip, Chris Beaird notching their solitary try.

SUDBURY, meanwhile, were seen off 31-16 at Old Priorians, having shipped three early tries to give themselves a mountain to climb.

They claimed a penalty try in response, but a fourth try for the home side before the break was a bitter blow. Tom Summers added three penalties in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for Sudbury, who sit tenth in the league at the halfway point.

Jacob English on the run for Southwold in their pulsating win over Ipswich. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Jacob English on the run for Southwold in their pulsating win over Ipswich. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

London Two North East

Game of the week saw Suffolk rivals IPSWICH and SOUTHWOLD do battle, ‘Wold returning to the coast with a 28-21 win after a pulsating encounter.

Chris Kolapo-Ajala gave Ipswich an early lead with a long range effort, only for Jamie Jenner to respond and make it 7-7. Ipswich would never lead again, as Cemil Duruk scored a great try for the visitors next, followed by a Josh Wallis penalty which made it 15-7.

But Ipswich responded with the best try of the match, Alan Barker finishing a superb move to make it 15-14 Southwold at the break.

Ritchie Thickett then crossed for Wold, only for Jermaine Watson to reply for the home side and it was game on at 22-21.

Southwold's James Hall tackles an Ipswich foe. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Southwold's James Hall tackles an Ipswich foe. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Two more Wallis kicks were key though, as Southwold pulled away for victory and seventh spot in the table.

Elsewhere, STOWMARKET made it four straight wins with a 24-17 won against Harlow. Matt Edison opened the scoring for Stow, who led 24-3 at the break with further tries from Joe Fifield (two) and Doton Ogunkeyede. Stow travel to Ipswich this week.

London Three Eastern Counties

WOODBRIDGE were beaten 27-17 at home by Fakenham.

Aldis Salavejs scores for Woodbridge against Fakenham. Picture: SIMON BALLARD Aldis Salavejs scores for Woodbridge against Fakenham. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

Fakenham took an early lead with a penalty from Lloyd Marshall and then a try from Ashley Stewart. Woodbridge fought back through a try from flanker Aldis Salavejs, followed by another from Ed Banthorp who stormed over like a battering ram. Just before the break boisterous flanker Lyam Thorpe put Fakenham back ahead 15-10.

With the tension building and Woodbridge looking promising for an equaliser their defence became stretched and two runaway tries from Fakenham wingers Tom Bane-Young and then Tom Howick got the bonus point and widened the odds against a Warriors comeback.

Warrior centre Tom Stokes battled over and gave home supporters something to shout about, but there was insufficient time to challenge Fakenham’s hard-fought win.

London Three Essex

Tom Stokes on the charge. Picture: SIMON BALLARD Tom Stokes on the charge. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

CHELMSFORD shut-out Barking 39-0 in their penultimate game of 2018.

Tom Alligan, Paul Redford, Marcus Pottinger, Harry Thompson, Anthony Butt and Henry Payne scored for the home side, who remain second in the table.

The team they play next week, closr rivals BRAINTREE, enjoyed an impressive 39-8 victory at home against Maldon.

Tom Drew, Dominic Dann, Jeremy Stanhope, Joe Young, Joe Meade and Will Humphreys grabbed the tries for ‘Tree.

Chelmsford on the attack in their win. Picture: CHELMSFORD RUFC Chelmsford on the attack in their win. Picture: CHELMSFORD RUFC

Eastern Counties One

HADLEIGH made it a remarkable 11 wins in a row with a 22-18 win at Sudbury II.

Shawn Van Rensburg bagged a brace of tries, with Ryan Steer scoring their other, while Jake Kerr sealed the win with a drop goal.

Women

The Bury Foxes are 13 points clear at the top of their table. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE The Bury Foxes are 13 points clear at the top of their table. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

Run-away league leaders the BURY FOXES crushed Lakenham Hewett 60-5 to go 13 points clear at the top of the NC East 1 table.

Robyn Gordon, Georgie Palmer (two), Abz Kegge, Lucy Kerr, Steph Hanratty (two), Em Gattlin and Florence Wilkinson scored their tries.