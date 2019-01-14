Local rugby round-up: Southwold stage incredible comeback, while Colchester carry on winning

Brock Price crosses for one of his three tries in Colchester's big win. Picture: MAGGIE WHITEMAN Archant

In our latest round-up of the local rugby scene, Southwold scored the win of the weekend, while there were also victories for Colchester, Sudbury, Chelmsford, Braintree and the Woodbridge Amazons.

Josh Wallis on the run for Southwold in their come-from-behind win over South Woodham Ferrers. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Josh Wallis on the run for Southwold in their come-from-behind win over South Woodham Ferrers. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

London One North

High-flying COLCHESTER put Old Priorians to the sword, winning 67-23 at their Wanstead ground.

The Blacks ran in ten tries, and had wrapped up the four-try bonus point after just 20 minutes! No 8 Brock Price led the way with a hat-trick, while wingers James Crozier and Harry Barton both grabbed a brace, and James Mitchell, Kevin Tavainavesi, Damien Brambley and Jordan Milburn also all crossed.

The big win was perfect preparation for this week’s clash with third-placed North Walsham.

Elsewhere, SUDBURY enjoyed their first win of the year with a 23-5 triumph at Luton, the side immeadiately below them in the table.

Paul Chaplin scored to give the Suffolk side a 5-0 advantage at the break, and they continued to pull away after the break, with Tom Summers adding two penalties and Shaun Smith crossing.

Southwold's Jonny Mayall rumbles through. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY Southwold's Jonny Mayall rumbles through. Picture: LINDA CAYLEY

Luton grabbed a try of their own, but Sudbury weren’t done, Charles Osborne getting a final try to complete the scoring.

DISS couldn’t complete a trio of wins for our sides though, as they were thumped 77-5 at Eton Manor, Tommy Webster scoring the only try for weakened side.

London Two North East

SOUTHWOLD had perhaps the win of the weekend, coming back from 29-12 down at the break to beat South Woodham Ferrers 31-29.

The visitors from Essex stormed into a 24-0 lead, before Duncan Hume notched a push-over try for ‘Wold, and Darius Mullen added a second to give the Suffolk side some hope, albeit down 17 points at the half.

Angus Clogg scored Woodbridge's only points in their defeat to West Norfolk. Picture: SIMON BALLARD Angus Clogg scored Woodbridge's only points in their defeat to West Norfolk. Picture: SIMON BALLARD

After the break, ‘Wold were simply a different side. Jacob English scored after just six minutes, and repeated the trick after some great phases of play to make it 29-24 with 20 minutes left.

With 12 minutes left to play, Hume grabbed another pushover try and the game was tied. Josh Wallis nailed the conversion and Southwold held on to win.

Elsewhere, STOWMARKET fell 20-14 to Norwich, in a battle between third and fourth in the league. Dotun Ogunkeyede scored a try for Stow in the first half, which they finished trailing 13-5.

And they couldn’t get much closer in the second half, with Norwich running hard and keeping the pressure on. Adam Clayson kicked two penalties and Dan Garrard added a third, but the Norfolk side ran out worthy victors.

London Three Eastern Counties

Harry Moseley scores for Chelmsford in their win over Canvey. Picture: ROB EVANS Harry Moseley scores for Chelmsford in their win over Canvey. Picture: ROB EVANS

WOODBRIDGE WARRIORS were beaten 36-9 at home by West Norfolk, despite leading 9-7 at the break, courtesy of three penalties from Angus Clogg.

But it was a different story in the second stanza, as West Norfolk came out fighting and simply swept the Warriors aside.

London Three Essex

CHELMSFORD saw off Canvey Island 27-7, fighting back from the loss of key player Marcus Pottinger to a dislocated knee, and a 7-3 deficit at half-time.

But the tries came in the second, Joe Burton, Harry Moseley, Paul Redford and Jack Acorn helping Chelmsford to pull away.

The Woodbridge Amazons, left, scrum down in their win over Chelmsford. Picture: YVETTE WOODING The Woodbridge Amazons, left, scrum down in their win over Chelmsford. Picture: YVETTE WOODING

BRAINTREE returned to winning ways with a narrow 29-28 victory over Old Cooperians, but needed a dramatic last gasp try to secure the points.

The black and ambers huffed and puffed against their opponents but Glenn Whyatt’s late score, his second of the game, added to tries from Tom Drew and Josh Wadforth saw them through, with Wadforth also kicking a penalty and three conversions.

The victory moves Tree up into fourth place.

Eastern Counties One

Previously unbeaten HADLEIGH were surprisingly crushed 43-5 by BURY ST EDMUNDS thirds.

Jamie Eaden scored the only try for the Rams, who now have a three week break before entertaining Newmarket on February 2.

Women

The WOODBRIDGE AMAZONS enjoyed a 19-3 win at Chelmsford. Karly Harrington gave the home side the lead at the break, before the Amazons came storming back to triumph.

Claire Brickley grabbed a brace, with Toni Bell adding a further score.