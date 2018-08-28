Nunn heads home winner as Stowmarket Town win FA Vase replay

Swaffham Town keeper Tommy Rix prepares to deal with a Stowmarket corner at Greens Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Stowmarket Town 2 Swaffham Town 1

Stowmarket players (yellow and black) celebrate their first-half equaliser against Swaffham. Picture: CARL MARSTON Stowmarket players (yellow and black) celebrate their first-half equaliser against Swaffham. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Stowmarket Town rallied from a goal down to reach the last 32 of the FA Vase, thanks to a third round replay success over Swaffham Town tonight.

Trailing to Joe Jackson’s 21st minute opener, Rick Andrews’ men finally gained the ascendancy during the final hour.

Scott Chaplin swept home a 34th minute equaliser, before centre-half Sam Nunn climbed high to head home a free-kick, with 20 minutes left, to seal victory.

Stowmarket’s reward is a fourth round tie away at either Tring Athletic or Biggleswade (their replay is this Saturday), set for Saturday, January 5.

Stowmarket could count themselves a little lucky to be on level terms at the break, because the Pedlars forced the pace for much of the first half.

Home keeper, Callum Robinson, was called into action on four minutes when diving to his right to divert Alex Vincent’s 20-yarder around his post.

Stow had to weather the storm, but finally threatened for the first time in the 16th minute, from a corner routine, with ex-Braintree Town stalwart Matt Paine flashing a header wide of the far upright.

However, it was Swaffham who drew first blood, via the direct route with keeper Tommy Rix punting the ball upfield. Stow’s defence failed to clear the initial shot by Jackson, and were made to paid as Jackson buried the rebound with a smart low drive.

The home side almost equalised from a 24th minute corner, but the ball grazed the post and was hastily cleared.

A mazy run by livewire Vincent handed Jackson the chance to double the lead on the half-hour mark, but this time his goalbound drive was well saved by Robinson.

Four minutes later and the Suffolk side were level.

The Pedlars failed to clear a free-kick and Jack Baker helped the ball into the danger zone, where Chaplin was able to control and make room for himself before tucking home from six yards out.

Stowmarket nearly took the lead, two minutes before half-time, but defender Nunn could not bury the chance after Remi Garrett had flicked on a free-kick.

The hosts had the ball in the back of the net, when Baker slammed home Tom Walters’ cross from close-in on 50 minutes, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

However, there was no reprieve for the visitors when Nunn climbed high to head home a 70th minute free-kick, with what proved to be the winner.

Baker was sent off in injury-time, but it was too late for Swaffham to capitalise.

STOWMARKET: Robinson, Brown, Clarke (sub Kempson, 61), Paine, Nunn, Matthews, Walters (sub Canfer, 61), Baker, Chaplin, Garrett, Sweeney (sub Mellanson, 78). Unused subs: Baird, Brand.