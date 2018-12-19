Sunshine and Showers

Felixstowe & Walton will be wary of backlash as lowly Dereham come to the seaside

19 December, 2018 - 18:59
Josh Kerridge, sailing higher than everyone, signed an 18 month contract with Felixstowe earlier in the week. Picture: Stan Baston

Josh Kerridge, sailing higher than everyone, signed an 18 month contract with Felixstowe earlier in the week. Picture: Stan Baston

Archant

Back in August, Felixstowe & Walton came away from Aldiss Park with three points following a 1-0 win from a Miles Powell effort that elevated The Seasiders to fifth spot in the league.

This weekend the club finds itself in 13th place with the visitors propping up the table in bottom spot.

It’s of no great comfort to Felixstowe fans when sides coming to the Goldstar Ground are bottom of the rung when they visit.

The Seasiders failed to beat either Soham Town Rangers or Witham Town when those clubs were in last place earlier in the season. The record, so far this season, isn’t good.

The glass half full approach suggests it’s third time lucky this time around.

Dereham shipped eight goals at AFC Sudbury last Saturday but Felixstowe boss Ian Watson is certainly not taking anything for granted this weekend.

“I was shocked to see Dereham’s result last week at AFC Sudbury.

“Despite that, I understand that there is nothing in life like a wounded animal and we expect to face a response in this fixture.“

LISTEN: To The Non-League Podcast... Plenty to choose from here

It hasn’t been a good few weeks for Felixstowe & Walton, having gone five games without a win in league and cup.

Worryingly, early leads have been lost once too often recently in the second half and that is an area Watson worked on earlier in the week.

Last Saturday’s squad included debuts for Liam Hillyard and Kyle Jopling but, with players returning to fitness and available again, there will undoubtedly be fierce competition for places.

It was two weeks ago that joint boss Kevin O’Donnell resigned his post for personal reasons.

The club has, however, moved fast bringing in Danny Bloomfield as assistant manager and he joins the coaching staff in the dugout this weekend.

Speaking about the new appointment, Watson added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Danny and welcome him back to this club where he started.”

Bloomfield himself told Seasiders TV; “The club feels like home to me. I can’t wait to get to work.”

For the fans it’s “welcome Danny” and, hopefully, a welcome back to winning ways.

