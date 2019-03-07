SIL preview: Bob Coleman Cup semi-finals look very hard to predict

A round-up of the SIL action this weekend...

It’s Bob Coleman Cup semi-final weekend in the Suffolk & Ipswich League and three of the Senior Division’s top four sides are in action.

League leaders and current holders Crane Sports entertain Achilles at Greshams in what looks to be an absolute humdinger on paper.

Iain Radnor’s side lead the A’s by two points in the table, but Achilles have two games in hand.

The two sides have already met in the league, both times the away side coming out on top. It’s going to be very hard to predict the winner, with Achilles warming up with a 9-1 win at Wenhaston last weekend.

The other semi sees third-placed Henley entertain Cops at the Community Centre.

Henley are 11 points clear of Cops in the Senior Division table, but on their day Cops are a free-flowing, formidable side and in two league clashes so far this season, Cops have won one (at Henley) – last week the two teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

Both games kick-off at 2pm.

The other team in the top four, Bourne Vale, are without a game this afternoon, so it is Cranes who will still be top come Saturday night.

However, Haughley have a chance to go level on points with Achilles and Henley if they can beat Grundisburgh for a second week on the bounce.

Leiston St Margarets are safe from relegation after just one defeat in five has seen them pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

However, in the local derby at Benhall St Mary both teams will look for a few bragging rights. Benhall looking to cement what would be a fine top six finish.

Trimley Red Devils can look back at their first season in the Senior Division after promotion last campaign, with pride.

They entertain East Bergholt this weekend and, just like Benhall, will have one eye on a top-six finish.

Westerfield have played less games than any team in the division and this weekend they entertain Claydon.

Win their games in hand and the Swans will push for a mid-table finish. However four of their remaining 10 games are up against teams currently in the top four.

A good-sized crowd at Bildeston last weekend saw the second-placed home side lose out narrowly 1-2 to leaders Old Newton.

It leaves Old Newton nailed on for promotion back to the Senior Division, while Bildeston will have no time to be licking their wounds.

This weekend they travel to Bury St Edmunds to play Sporting 87, who are just a point behind Bildeston, albeit having played a game more.

Unbeaten Halesworth Town entertain third-placed YourShirts, in division two, while Bedricks Worth bounced back from their first defeat of the season, to Tattingstone two weeks ago to beat Woolverstone last weekend, as they look set for promotion.

Apart from Halesworth, only Claydon Res, in League B are still unbeaten in the league.