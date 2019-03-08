Whitton fight back from three down to share spoils with Newmarket

Whitton 3 Newmarket 3

Whitton staged a tremendous late fight back as they recovered from three goals down to salvage a point in a game where the free-scoring Jockeys appeared to be well in control, writes Dave Meeson.

Kicking down the slope Newmarket dominated from the off and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring on 10 minutes as Lewis Whitehead’s cross was palmed by home keeper Lewis Higgins into the path of Callum Harrison who adjusted his feet well to tuck the ball home.

Whitehead was seemingly getting behind the Whitton defence at will and came close to doubling Newmarket’s advantage before Harrison got the better of Higgins again only for Josh Hubert to get back and clear the danger,

Whitton were offering little in attack and their only real chance during the opening period came when Stef Mallardo headed a Lloyd Clarke free-kick over the bar.

Greens’ boss Shane Coldron made two changes at half time bringing on young forwards Josh Stevens and Jacob Lay and this was to prove significant later.

Newmarket increased their lead on the hour as an inch-perfect through ball from Max Melanson set Whitehead clear to lob over the advancing Higgins.

Whitton then finally began to threaten and Liam Wales went on a brilliant run evading four defenders before crashing his effort against the angle of post and bar.

However, it was soon 3-0 to the visitors as Melanson curled a superb angled effort from 20 yards into the top corner with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

Whitton then hit back with three goals in 10 minutes.

Jamie Cole started the comeback when he converted from the spot for his 20th goal of the season after he was brought down by Joe Bennett.

Great play from Hubert and Lay set up Stevens to make it 3-2 with a first-time finish and then Whitton were awarded another spot-kick when Liam Wales’ effort was deemed to have been handled by Newmarket player-manager Michael Shinn.

Cole’s penalty was saved by Alex Archer only for Lay to convert the rebound to equalize.

Whitton had chances to win the game at the death only for Archer to twice deny Stevens with fine stops as the game ended all square.