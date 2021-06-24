Witches battle back to take Tigers all the way at Owlerton

Published: 9:17 PM June 24, 2021

Ipswich Witches battled back from an eight point deficit to take Sheffield Tigers to a last heat decider at Owlerton tonight.

The Suffolk side were slow out of the starts at the beginning but battled back bravely to go into heat 14 just two points behind.

However, they couldn't grab anymore than a losing bonus point, but it was a point richly deserved and their second point of the week after one at Peterborough on Monday.

It was a dry night in Sheffield and the home side were racing only their second meeting of the season.

Danny King and Jake Allen inside Adam Ellis in heat three. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Nick Morris was guesting for the still injured Jason Crump, the Wolves man has enjoyed some good scores at Owlerton over the years.

The Tigers got off to just the start they would have wanted after a long break at home as Troy Batchelor and Kyle Howarth gated to the front.

The reserves shared heat two as James Wright led from tapes to flag and Sheffield made it three wins in their opening three races as Justin Sedgmen rocketed from heat two.

The Witches were not as sharp from the starts as the home side and Jack Holder was the next Tiger to fly from the outside. It was a strong start from the home side.

Paul Starke charges up the inside of James Wright and Kyle Howarth in heat eight. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Sedgmen made it two out of two in heat five and the Witches got their first win of the night as Craig Cook shot from the inside to lead all the way.

Gating was proving so important on a track with plenty of dirt and the Witches hit back well in race seven, Jake Allen roaring from the outside as Danny King joined him at the front. The lead for the home side was back to four. Paul Starke produced a stunning ride in the next passing both Tigers as the Witches began to settle down.

Cook made it back to back wins in the next and Allen produced a fast gate with King passing Batchelor on the final lap as the Witches comeback was really on.

Danny King and guest Nick Morris leading the Witches on a track walk ahead of the meeting at Sheffield. - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Holder and Ellis settled home nerves with victories in heats 11 and 12 and Holder held off the hard-charging Cook in heat 13 as Sheffield went four up with two to go.

It was boiling up into a great finale and a 4-2 from Allen and Kemp meant we had our last heat decider.

But Holder and Ellis sped from the start and that was that as the home fans celebrated.