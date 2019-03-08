SIL review: Defeats for Achilles and Henley as Cranes tighten grip at top without even playing!

A look back at the Suffolk & Ipswich League senior division action

Cops 2 Achilles 1

This was must win game for the visitors in their pursuit of the league title and they started in style as David Grimwood waltzed through the Cops defence before exchanging passes and slotting home past John Houchill.

Achilles looked the better side and it was some time before Cops had a shot on target which saw a Yani Duka free kick turned over the bar by Danny Crump.

Jordan Godbold broke clear for Cops but a good saving tackle from Andy Crump denied him.

Gavin Van Oene sent in a couple of dangerous corners but Houchill punched clear. The same player then hit the post with a fine free kick but the score remained 0-1 at the break.

Achilles could have extended their lead but Houchill got down well to deny Connor FIeld.

Josh Smith broke for Cops but Matt Ryland recovered well for Achilles to make the tackle. However, it was the speedy Smith who broke clear after good work from Kirk Ferniz and his shot rebounded off the keeper and back onto the attacker to find the net. Duka then got clear but Crump got down well to save. Cops were looking for a winner and when Smith was fouled by D Grimwood they were awarded a penalty. Charlie King kept his cool to put Cops into the lead.

Achilles pressed for an equaliser and Sean Hanley shot over but Cops were up to the task and held out for the win.

Henley 1 Claydon 2

Henley fell to a 1-2 defeat to a motivated Claydon, individual errors gifting both opportunities to the visitors.

Both teams went at it from the first whistle, Dixon pushing a Bruce effort to safety before denying a certain goal with a terrific stop to deny Cowan.

Cole tried a cheeky effort for Claydon with Burton off his line but it sailed way over.

Just before the break a misplaced pass at the back saw the ball go straight to Webster, his shot was well saved by Burton but the ball ran straight to Cole who rifled the ball into the empty net for 0-1.

Claydon started the second half well, pushing forward, but after eight minutes Henley equalised, a precise through ball from Bruce released Cowan who outpaced his markers to slot home past Dixon for 1-1. Francis broke down the left minutes later and crossed from the by-line and once again only a point blank stop from Dixon denied Cowan.

Midhalf a mis-controlled pass rebounded straight to Cole who made no mistake, hitting a fine effort to beat Burton at his near post for 1-2.

Although Claydon continued to look dangerous on the break they had to defend bravely for the majority of the remainder of the game, a rare misjudgement from Dixon saw the ball pass under his feet but it was scrambled to safety and when Golding’s effort did beat him, there was a defender to head off the line as the game finished 1-2.

Westerfield 2 Trimley 0

Hewitt’s shot cleared the bar for Trimley and then Driver’s cross cum shot rebounded off the bar with Beal beaten.

A cross from L.Culf was well finished by EVANS to give Westerfield the lead. Mrozek then fed EVANS who turned superbly and rifled a shot into the top corner to double Westerfield’s lead. A good challenge from P.Seward thwarted Bull whilst an effort from L.Cooper was palmed away by Hindley.

Beal held a shot from Last and then Hindley saved well from Mrozek. The second half began with Last breaking clear but P.Seward got back well to block. Mrozek then ran through but his chip just cleared the bar. Beal gathered Hewitt’s low cross and then Brkovic set up Dunn who somehow blazed over from six yards.

Mrozek turned well but fired over whilst at the other end Driver’s shot whistled just over the bar. Driver again went close before Mrozek saw his shot just clear the far upright as Westerfield recorded their first win of 2019 with a good performance.

Other results: Grundisburgh 0 Leiston St M 2, Wenhaston 0 Haughely 3.