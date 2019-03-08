SIL review: Shocks galore as Crane Sports move five points clear at the top

SIL weekend action PA Wire/PA Images

Plenty of action in a hectic weekend in the SIL

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cranes 2 Capel Plough 0.

Two goals midway through the second half were enough to give the home side the points as they moved five points clear at the top of the league after a competitive game which saw a number of cautions and a sending off. Bigmore headed off the line following a goalmouth scramble and Jennings shot over while at the other end Jackson was clean through with Foster making a good save before Cranes had Rands carried off after a shoulder injury. Middlebrook fired wide but most of the chances were being created by the home team with Thrower twice going close with one of his freekicks hitting the post , before Woolard hit the bar and Tynan saved well from Blades as the half ended. Blades and Ince both had shots saved and Fike hit the post before Blades headed home a Leggett cross on the hour and three minutes later an Ince cross was headed in by Fike for the second goal. Jackson hit the side netting while the lively Thrower fired against the post as play was end to end before Lawler was sent off for the visitors for a second caution just before full time as the home side deservedly took the points.

Bourne Vale 2 Cops 3

Down 2-0 at the break the visitors hit back in the second half to end the home side’s lingering title ambitions.

Although Josh Smith netted early in the game, this was disallowed and Bourne Vale looked the superior outfit. On 8 minutes it was Ryan Jacobs who took advantage of some slack defending to fire home from 6 yards. Tye Webb, Franco Mallardo and Mical Moore all shot wide for Vale before Jaoobs swept home a fine goal from Tyron Bright’s cross. Tim Street fired over for Cops and Jamie Walden made a good save from Smith as Cops responded.

At the break the result looked a foregone conclusion. However, on 47 minutes Charlie King sent Josh Smith clear and he outpaced his marker to fire Cops back in the game. King then put Yani Duka in on goal and striker picked his shot to curl the ball past Walden.

It was King again who back heeled a pass to Smith who hurdled a Paris Merrick challenge to run through and score a third goal for Cops with a fine finish.

The home side threw people forward and Mallardo fired over the bar when well placed. Cops defended well through Sadler in particular and could have extended their lead further but for great saves from Walden. However, Cops ran out deserved winners for their fine second half performance.

Henley 1 Grundisburgh 2.

A strangely disjointed and under par performance saw Henley surrender the last vestiges of their, albeit small, chance of the league title with a disappointing 1-2 defeat to Grundisburgh.

The visitors got stuck in straight from the off, taking an early lead with a rather contentious penalty, Sheppard’s ball-winning challenge being waved on by the referee but furiously flagged for by his assistant, Hobson stepped up and smashed home well for 0-1. This frustrated Henley who despite dominating possession struggled to create clear chances, with some brave Grundisburgh blocks keeping out those that did come close.

The second half saw the continuation of Henley attack against Grundisburgh defence, they were finally rewarded after 10 minutes when Cowan smashed in a volley from a Bruce cross for 1-1. With most present expected this to spark a home victory, Grundisburgh went straight up the other end to retake the lead, Hobson heading home well, whilst the Henley defence froze, wrongly expecting an offside flag.

Henley pressed hard for a route back into the game, but it wasn’t to be, Grundisburgh bravely defending as if their life’s depended on it and holding on for both the points and a slim chance of the great escape.

Achilles 4 Westerfield 0

Achilles took an early lead when G.Van Oene’s cross was diverted past Beal by the unfortunate Woolnough.

Horn cleared from L.Grimwood and then Watson struck the bar with Keinzley’s follow up being pushed round the post by D.Crump.

Achilles increased their lead when D Van Oene crashed an unstoppable shot past Beal.

D.Van Oene’s shot struck the post and then Field also hit the woodwork with the rebound being tucked away by D.Van Oene.

A good move from Achilles ended with Field converting Kincaid’s cross for a fourth. A shot from G.Van Oene was turned away by Beal and at the other end Watson skied his shot for Westerfield, while G.Van Oene hit the bar.

Other result: Claydon 5 Wenhaston 0.