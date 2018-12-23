SIL round-up: Chidlow hits hat-trick as Trimley thrash Grundisburgh. Swans joy, Henley stay top, Cops and Capel both see red!

A round-up of the SIL Senior Division from the weekend.

Trimley Red Devils 6 Grundisburgh 1

Trimley smashed a poor Grundisburgh with six second-half goals.

Chidlow’s half-hit shot trickled just wide and Trimley gift wrapped a goal against the run of play, when Moss inexplicably passed a square ball straight to Hobson to slot past Hindley on 35 minutes.

Grundisburgh started the second half strongly and Hindley tipped Hobson’s drive behind & then his low drive went straight at Hindley. But Trimley turned the game on it’s head with two quick goals on 52 and 56 minutes.

Smith’s driven cross shot was turned in by Chidlow and Veitch got in to hit a sweet drive from the edge of the box to beat Johnson’s despairing dive.

Trimley were now rampant and Chidlow cut inside from the right to bury a low drive home on 70 minutes and two minutes later Driver pulled the ball back to Hewitt to drill a low shot across Johnson into the far corner.

Hewitt was upended in the box by Carley as Chidlow completed his hat-trick from the spot and on 81 mins Sharpe’s free kick saw Lawrenson head home unchallenged.

Westerfield 3 Leiston St Margarets 1

Leiston went ahead when Parker dispossessed Woolnough before firing into the net.

Perkins then saved from Brkovic but shortly afterwards a raking ball from Evans found Brkovic who volleyed past Perkins for the equaliser. Perkins tipped Woolnough’s close range header over the bar but Westerfield went ahead when Dunn’s corner was headed in by Stuart.

Fisher fisted a free kick from Backhouse to safety before Perkins clattered into Keinzley with a penalty being awarded. The subsequent spot kick by Keinzley was saved by Perkins.

Dunn’s volley cannoned off the crossbar and then Parker made space but fired wide. Perkins palmed away Dunn’s free kick before a deep cross from Knights just eluded Dean. Deep into stoppage time Dunn’s ball was well met by Harmer to score.

Henley 6 Bramford Utd 1

Henley cruised to a 6-1 win against Bramford Utd, to keep them top of the SIL Senior division at Christmas.

Henley took the lead after eight minutes, after Mandley had brought Jackson down, Bruce swung in a perfect free kick which was forced home by Cowan at close range.

Henley continued to have the better of it, but it was Bramford who equalised with a wonder goal from Clarke after 25 minutes. Sent out wide by the advancing Burton he somehow managed to fire home from almost at the by-line to make it 1-1.

This inspired Henley to change up a gear and it was soon 2-1, great passing play out wide right, saw a cross from Shore headed home by Cowan. Within minutes it was 3-1 a low cross from Francis finished at close range by Tejano.

Four minutes into the 2nd half it was 4-1, Storey strolled out of defence with the ball and straight through Bramford to the edge of the box, a neat one-two with Bruce and Storey stroked the ball into the bottom corner. Cowan completed his hat trick mid half, first onto the end of a curling cross from Bruce and poking home. Substitutes combined for Henley’s sixth, a thunderous challenge from Crocker allowing Williams to fire into the roof of the net.

Capel Plough 0 Cops 2

It was the visitors who went home with the points after a close game which saw both sides finish with ten players.

The first attempt on goal saw Sandilands convert a Duka cross with ten minutes played to put the visitors in front.

The home side went close when Garrard had a shot saved by Houchill before Alderson fired over the bar from eight yards .Baldrys shot from the edge of the area beat Foxhall to put Coplestonians two goals in front with 25 minutes on the clock.

Ten minutes before the break the home side were reduced to ten men when Page was sent off for a second caution.

Ferniz fired past the post just after the restart before Owen shot over with Webb shooting wide from close in. Duka was shown a straight red on the hour for violent conduct.

Other results: Benhall 0 Haughley 1, Bourne Vale 2 Wenhaston 1, Bergholt 2 Claydon 1.