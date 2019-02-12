Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘It could open up the title race’...(Should Henley beat Achilles)... says Achilles boss Coote

PUBLISHED: 15:43 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 12 February 2019

Plenty of action in the SIL this weekend

Plenty of action in the SIL this weekend

PA Wire/PA Images

Achilles and Henley are still both fighting on three fronts, writes Mike Bacon.

The Suffolk Senior Cup, Bob Coleman Cup and the league title.

And this weekend they meet at Salmet Close in what should be another fascinating game.

While Cranes lead the division, it’s Achilles who are two points behind with three games in hand. Henley are fourth, a point behind Achilles, but having played two games more.

The smart money suggests it’s Achilles title to lose.

“We want to beat Henley, because if they beat us, it could open up the title race again,” said Achilles boss Andy Coote.

“Also, we have to play Henley again later in the season in the league. They are fighting on all fronts, it’s going to be a busy end of the season.”

Achilles beat Westerfield in the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final last weekend, while Henley won at Bourne Vale in the same competition.

“I like us being involved in so much,” Coote added.

“The league is important to us because we are defending it, the Senior Cup final is at Portman Road, which is a great pull. And the Bob Coleman Cup semis have got a strong final four too.”

Meanwhile, Cranes will be disappointed if they are not still top of the table come Saturday night, as they visit basement side Grundisburgh.

The top seven is still so tight that should seventh-placed Capel Plough win at third-placed Bourne Vale this weekend, they will go above Vale.

Haughley United and Benhall St Mary are still up among the front runners, but have played more games.

Haughley will expect to pick up three points against Leiston St Margarets at home, while Trimley Red Devils are the visitors to Benhall.

Cops, who will be pitch-sharing with Ipswich Wanderers next season at Humber Doucy Lane, entertain Claydon, while Westerfield and Bramford clash. East Bergholt entertain Wenhaston.

In the First Division, Old Newton look to keep up their chase back to the Senior Division, as they entertain Ransomes, while second-placed Bildeston are at home to Barnham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

It’s official - Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

Ipswich Magistrates Court

Man found dead after being stabbed in the back

Castle Park was still accessible, with Essex Police cars and officers blocking the entrance to Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

‘This could have killed her’ - Five-year-old girl suffers serious allergic reaction to Center Parcs meal

Katie Mowles with her husband Tom, daughter Daisy and son Jasper at Center Parcs Elveden Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager has phone snatched from town bus stop

A woman had her phone snatched as she waited at a bus stop in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Van driver says he did not see who got into his vehicle on day of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ death

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Band – who says men can’t enjoy the great sounds of Take That?

The music of Take That comes to life in The Band, Photo: Matt Crockett

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Winner of our £1,000 giveaway competition revealed

Mary Brown couldn't beleive it when she found out she won £1000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Everything you need to know about fostering a dog

Could you look after a dog for the weekend? Picture: RSPCA SUFFOLK EAST AND IPSWICH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists