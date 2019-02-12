‘It could open up the title race’...(Should Henley beat Achilles)... says Achilles boss Coote

Plenty of action in the SIL this weekend PA Wire/PA Images

Achilles and Henley are still both fighting on three fronts, writes Mike Bacon.

The Suffolk Senior Cup, Bob Coleman Cup and the league title.

And this weekend they meet at Salmet Close in what should be another fascinating game.

While Cranes lead the division, it’s Achilles who are two points behind with three games in hand. Henley are fourth, a point behind Achilles, but having played two games more.

The smart money suggests it’s Achilles title to lose.

“We want to beat Henley, because if they beat us, it could open up the title race again,” said Achilles boss Andy Coote.

“Also, we have to play Henley again later in the season in the league. They are fighting on all fronts, it’s going to be a busy end of the season.”

Achilles beat Westerfield in the Suffolk Senior Cup semi-final last weekend, while Henley won at Bourne Vale in the same competition.

“I like us being involved in so much,” Coote added.

“The league is important to us because we are defending it, the Senior Cup final is at Portman Road, which is a great pull. And the Bob Coleman Cup semis have got a strong final four too.”

Meanwhile, Cranes will be disappointed if they are not still top of the table come Saturday night, as they visit basement side Grundisburgh.

The top seven is still so tight that should seventh-placed Capel Plough win at third-placed Bourne Vale this weekend, they will go above Vale.

Haughley United and Benhall St Mary are still up among the front runners, but have played more games.

Haughley will expect to pick up three points against Leiston St Margarets at home, while Trimley Red Devils are the visitors to Benhall.

Cops, who will be pitch-sharing with Ipswich Wanderers next season at Humber Doucy Lane, entertain Claydon, while Westerfield and Bramford clash. East Bergholt entertain Wenhaston.

In the First Division, Old Newton look to keep up their chase back to the Senior Division, as they entertain Ransomes, while second-placed Bildeston are at home to Barnham.