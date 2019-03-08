Overcast

SIL preview: After Achilles’ shock defeat title race is really up for grabs

PUBLISHED: 10:27 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 27 March 2019

Another big weekend in the SIL

Another big weekend in the SIL

PA Wire/PA Images

Achilles’ surprise 2-5 defeat at East Bergholt last weekend has truly blown open the race for the Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division championship title.

The result was a big blow for Andy Coote’s side, and with Crane Sports grabbing a late 1-0 victory at Benhall St Mary, Henley winning at Haughley and Bourne Vale defeating Bramford, it was a bad weekend for the A’s.

The title is far from anyone’s to claim just yet and it is indeed Achilles who still have it all in their own hands.

They have two matches in hand on leaders Cranes and are just five points behind.

However, with Henley and Achilles still to meet in the league (as well as the Suffolk Senior Cup), Iain Radnor’s Cranes know they are in a good position right now at the top of the table.

Cranes entertain Capel Plough this weekend, the Ploughmen having lost their mojo since the turn of the year after a seven-game winning run at the start of the campaign put them up among the leading pack.

However, Capel are never an easy side to beat.

Henley entertain Grundisburgh this weekend, Micky Squirrell’s are still not mathematically down after they won just their second game of the season last week – away at Wenhaston.

That result as good as relegates Wenhaston, while Grundisburgh need to win their last four games, starting at Henley – and hope Bramford lose their last three.

Having played more games than the rest of the top four, Bourne Vale are the outsiders to grab the Senior Division title.

However, they continue to be up there and could thrive if either Cranes, Henley or Achilles slip up.

This weekend Bourne entertain Cops.

Wenhaston’s Senior Division reign will be over should they not win at Claydon

In Division One, Old Newton will confirm their promotion back to the Senior Division, should they beat Wickham Market this weekend, while Sporting 87 and Bildeston are both set to dice to the end for the second promotion place.

Sporting currently have the second place in their hands, but Bildeston are five points behind, with two games in hand.

Halesworth, still unbeaten at the top of Division Two, travel to Shotley, while the only 100% team still left in the SIL, Claydon Reserves in League B, travel to second-placed AFC Kesgrave Reserves.

