SIL review: Cops thrilling draw, Capel win their first in six, while Henley thrash lowly Grundisburgh

PUBLISHED: 14:41 16 December 2018

Lots of action this weekend in the non-league game

PA Archive/PA Images

It was another thrilling 2-2 draw for Coplestonians, the home side twice coming back to earn a deserved point against a powerful Bourne Vale outfit.

Cops started the better but it was John Houchill who was called into action first when he saved from Lee Wilcox. Ross Lane then put in a fine block when Jamie Eaton-Collins looked likely to score for Cops. Franko Mallardo raced clear of the Cops back line and finished well to put the visitors in front, Danny Allen then headed wide from a Wilcox free kick as Bourne Vale pressed forward. However, Cops drew level when Eaton-Collins raced clear to fire home a right foot shot past Jamie Walden.

After the break the visitors soon took the lead when Wilcox latched onto a loose ball and made no mistake with a fine shot. Mallardo fired wide as the visitors pressed forward but it was Cops who levelled the scores when Yani Duka slipped in Eaton-Collins to score his second.

Achilles eventually eased passed Leiston St Margarets 3-1 at Salmet Close.

The visitors came to Ipswich to defend and held out for 25 minutes before Lewis Kincaid headed the opener through a crowded peanalty area.

Achilles dominated the play but created few clear-cut scoring chances until a rash challenge gave Gavin Van Oene the opportunity to double the lead from the penalty spot.

In a rare attack Kyle Sore reduced the arrears for Leiston but a second van Oene penalty sealed the game for Achilles.

Henley comfortably saw off basement side Grundisburgh by three goals to nil.

LISTEN: To Grundisburgh boss Micky Squirrell on The Non League Podcast

On 35 minutes Bruce got through and was denied by a brilliant Seaman tackle, the ball fell to Cowan and his ball in saw Bruce convert to put Henley ahead.

Cowan fired home inside the six-yard box just before the break to make it two and it was Bruce again, his shot tipped onto the bar by Johnson but the ball was adjudged to have gone just over.

Claydon were comfortable winners 4-1 against Westerfield.

Knock opened the scoring for the home side, outstripping B.Seward before firing into the bottom corner.

Fisher then denied Driver with a fine save and then Dennarton’s cross flew across the face of the Westerfield goal with nobody able to get a touch.

Crane turned Brkovic’s dangerous cross behind before Driver advanced unchallenged before firing into the net to double Claydon’s lead.

Dunn reduced the arrears when he made space for himself before drilling an angled shot into the top corner.

Ramsey burst into the box and Dixon made a tremendous save to preserve Claydon’s lead. Rather out of the blue a headed clearance fell to Webb who fired past Fisher and after this Fisher saved well from Knock. Driver broke down the left and his cross was swept home by Knock to make it four.

Capel Plough went home with the points from Trimley, after a game which saw both teams create plenty of chances.

LISTEN: To more from The Non-League Podcast

The home side were soon on the attack with teenage keeper Foxhall doing well to turn a Childlow shot round the post for a corner before Bull and skipper Osborne both fired over.

Hollis was next to go close heading a freekick over with the visitors after a slow start coming more into the game with Alderson having an effort deflected for a corner before with half an hour played new signing Smith put Garrard through and he shot past Hindley for what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Osborne had a header cleared off the line as the half ended. The visitors had a let off when Lawler sliced a clearance against the post before the home side had the ball in the net but it was disallowed after a foul on keeper Foxhall. The lively Garrard saw two close range shots well saved by Hindley before Middlebrook shot wide while at the other end Bigmore cleared a shot off the line and Bull fired over from a free-kick with both teams having further half chances as the game ended with a first win in six games for the visitors.

Other results: Bramford United 2 Crane Sports 6, Haughley 4 East Bergholt 1, Wenhaston 0 Benhall 0.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

33 minutes ago David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

11:06 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk police chief constable GARETH WILSON looks at the highs and lows of policing at Christmas - and how you can prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime during the festive season.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

09:58 Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Community Hero Rosemary organises fun schedule for young people

09:57 Jake Foxford
Amy Stagg and Sharon Harkin, EoE Co-Op's community engagement managers, with community hero Rosemary Diplock, centre Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO OP

The Shotley peninsula community is at its best when it’s working together, says this week’s community hero Rosemary Diplock.

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

07:30 Paul Geater
The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The number of people visiting Ipswich Cornhill has increased significantly since refurbishment work finished at the start of November, according to new measuring devices in the town centre.

New leisure park will help Colchester town centre business too, says MP

11:30 Jake Foxford
The sports complex will contain a host facilities including a cycling track, with the grounds containing dedicated fields for a number of different sports Picture: TURNSTONE ESTATES/CMP ARCHITECTS

Colchester’s latest development beyond the A12 can coexist with the town centre without competing - says the town’s MP.

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

05:30 Amy Gibbons
HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New data has revealed a number of major faults at abattoirs and cutting plants across the county – highlighting serious issues with contamination, food safety and animal suffering.

Community club founder fighting loneliness crowned Community Hero

09:59 Jake Foxford
Val Mann, sat behind the umbrella, with some of her club members. Working from her right around the table are Janet Mayhew, Gill Churchyard, Doreen Baxter and Sandy, Mrs Mann's sister. Picture: VAL MANN

After she lost her parents 30 years ago, Val Mann was faced with the pain of living with loneliness and depression.

