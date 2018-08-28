SIL REVIEW: Henley and Haughley beaten. Brilliant Badgers win and Grundisburgh throw away three-goal lead in seven minutes!

A look back at some of the action in the SIL senior division at the weekend

Benhall 4 Henley 3.

A stuttering Henley performance saw a committed Benhall inflict their first away defeat of the season on them.

Henley suffered an early scare when a speculative effort crashed off their bar, but went straight up the other end to take a 0-1 lead after three minutes, with a bullet header by Tejano from a Bruce corner. It was 1-1 after 11 minutes, as Sillett rose to power home a back post header from a corner. Henley struggled to get their passing going and keeper Burton had to make two fine diving saves from a brace of Sillett free kicks. Cowan and George came close but Benhall had the better chances of the first half.

Henley started the second half promisingly but were undone after 55 minutes when Everington took advantage of poor defending to score a fine individual goal for 2-1. On 62 minutes it was 3-1 as Henley needlessly gave the ball away and Benhall combined to create a good team goal, Everington again applying the finish.

Henley finally burst into life piling on the pressure, Bruce, Cowan and Tejano came close and Duzgun saw his shot smash off the bar. After 80 minutes Bruce and Francis combined to feed Cowan who curled in an exquisite shot for 3-2. But instantly an error at the back gifted Noy an easy goal for 4-2. Still not finished Jackson pulled another back for Henley but the final whistle denied any further comeback and Benhall ran out deserved 4-3 victors.

Westerfield 1 Capel 1

In the early stages Keinzley hit the post while at the other end Fisher did well to tip Smith’s shot over the bar.

Jackson lobbed over the bar for Capel and then Foxhall blocked well when Brkovic broke into the box.

Middlebrook put Capel ahead with a good run and finish. Keinzley turned well but his shot was comfortably saved by Foxhall.

Silk shot over and then Foxhall saved well from Stuart. Dunn cut inside and curled a shot into the net via the underside of the bar to equalise. Whitman made an important block when Dunn looked set to score again and Jackson clipped just wide as the first half ended. Woolnough blocked Page’s goalbound shot and Foxhall saved a header from Stuart.

Right at the end Dunn shot into the net but the referee had just started to blow for full time so the ‘goal’ was ruled out to leave Westerfield frustrated at not winning a game their dominance deserved

Cops 2 Haughley 0

Haughley’s long unbeaten run came to an end at Coplestonians in a pulsating game between two good footballing good sides.

The visitors started well and a shot from Matt Percy was deflected over the bar before Sammy Chittock denied Reece Golding a chance on goal with a fine tackle.

Chas Thorpe fired over for Cops after some enterprising play and Charlie King saw his shot blocked by Tony Mayhew before Daley Young saved Yani Duka’s low shot.

Haughley countered and Tom West headed over the Cops bar and John Houchill saved well from Golding. Jamie Smith went clear but blazed over the bar before Young made a superb reaction save to deny Kirk Ferniz.

After the break the game opened up with some fine passing football played by both sides. Houchill denied Jamie Smith whist Young did the same when Jack Dawson went clear for Cops.

Haughley pressed forward but West headed over and Hawkins saw his shot saved by Houchill.

A smart move by Cops saw substitute Callum Page brought down in the box with Charlie King converting the resultant penalty. Josh Smith came on for Cops and his pace caused problems for the visitors and resulted in him sprinting clear to put Cops 2-0 in front. Lee Andrews scored in time added on but Cops held out for a fine win.

East Bergholt 3 Grundisburgh 3

Grundisburgh threw away a 3 goal lead with 83 mins on the clock as Bergholt staged a stirring fightback.

Hobson headed Smith’s cross against the foot of the post and then De Nooljer flashed a shot just over. King flashed a header from Jay’s corner well wide. Great work by Davis saw him fed Hobson,who fizzed a low cross in for Swann to back heel home off the far post on 21 mins.

Jay’s corner was met by King’s head & Johnson clawed the ball away under the bar to end the half. Swann set up Hobson to lob over Hicks and the bar. Hobson put Smith away & his great early ball put Swann in with just Hicks to beat, but put his lob well wide.

Smith’s long ball put Hobson in to lob narrowly over 22 yards out, before Grundisburgh dominance paid off on 73 mins. Matthews headed forward to Hobson edge of the box to turn and fire a low drive past Hicks from 20 yards.

De Nooljer lost Peck down the right and his driven cross was smashed home by Steward on 80 mins.

But Jay’s corner three minutes later saw Yates header loop over Johnson from 16 yards out. 85 mins a ball knocked forward into the box broke to Fryer to tuck home from 12 yards out and with 30 secs left in injury time Prime’s cross was kicked up in the air by Johnson on the line and Grundisburgh failed to clear as Yates fired home.

Other scores: Bourne Vale 2 Bramford 0, Claydon 0 Cranes 3, Trimley 1 Achilles 2, Wenhaston 0 Leiston St Margarets 2.

TOP SIX

Henley 18 39

Achilles 16 37

Benhall 20 37

Cranes 18 36

Haughley 20 36

Bourne Vale 19 36