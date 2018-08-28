Sunshine and Showers

SIL Senior Division round-up: Henley Athletic sit top with 9-0 thumping of Wenhaston

PUBLISHED: 18:08 09 December 2018

Clark Bruce bagged a double hat-trick for top-of-the-table Henley Athletic in their 9-0 thumping of Wenhaston. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC

Clark Bruce bagged a double hat-trick for top-of-the-table Henley Athletic in their 9-0 thumping of Wenhaston. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC

Archant

Henley Athletic sit top of the SIL Senior Division after a crushing 9-0 win over Wenhaston United.

Clark Bruce scored a staggering double hat-trick, while Jamie Cowan added a brace and Byron Tejano also got his name on the scoresheet.

Elsewhere, Benhall St Mary climbed to second after an impressive 1-0 win at East Bergholt.

Seb Miller was the match-winner for ‘The Badgers’ after he toe-poked Tom Winter’s cross into the net after 15 minutes.

Winter had a good chance to score himself in an entertaining first period, but he headed Tom Mower’s cross over the bar.

Seb Miller was the match-winner for Benhall St Mary. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSeb Miller was the match-winner for Benhall St Mary. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Darren Warner saved well from Bergholt’s number 10 after he escaped the Benhall back-line, with the half-time score reading in favour of the visitors.

Bergholt attacked from the off in the second period, and Warner twice saved well when called upon.

The hosts hit the post via a towering header midway through the half, but the visitors, who had some half-chances themselves, held firm and took away a valuable three points to record their third straight league victory.

Capel Plough, once top-of-the-table, continued their slump as they were beaten 5-2 at home by Haughley United.

Danny Garrard gave the Ploughmen the lead with a penalty in the second minute, but Reece Golding levelled for the away side before Lee Upson bagged a brace to make it 3-1 Haughley.

Garrard grabbed a goal back for Plough before the half ended, but it was all downhill for the home side after that.

Golding made it 4-2 with his second, and Jamie Smith sealed the points for Haughley, who sit in seventh spot.

Finally, Claydon and Coplestonians shared the points in a 2-2 draw.

Danny Bloomfield gave home side Claydon the lead from close range after just seven minutes, with George Baldry heading home the leveller on 43 minutes.

Kirk Ferniz used his head to put Cops ahead seven minutes after the break, but Liam Woodhouse levelled four minutes later and both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Other scores: Leiston St Margarets 0 Bramford United 1, Crane Sports v Trimley Red Devils and Westerfield v Achilles both postponed.

