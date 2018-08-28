SIL Senior round-up: Leaders Henley put Plough to the sword as Achilles keep pressure on

Byron Tejano, right, set up Henley's first goal in their 4-0 win over Capel Plough. Picture: HENLEY ATHLETIC FC Archant

SIL Senior Division leaders Henley Athletic kept up their title push with an impressive 4-0 win over early-season pacesetters Capel Plough.

Capel started well, putting the home side under early territorial pressure, without threatening the goal. However Henley stuck with their passing game, calmly playing out from the back and were rewarded with a goal after 15 minutes.

Byron Tejano flicked the ball over the back line for Jamie Cowan to finish. Two minutes later it was 2-0, Cowan doubling his tally with a header from six yards.

It was 3-0 before the break, skipper Mark Storey powering home a back post header on 43 minutes.

Ross White put the gmae to bed ten minutes after the restart, reacting quickest after Jackson’s thunderous effort cannoned back off the woodwork to slide home.

Elsewhere, defending champions Achilles got back to winning ways with a 3-1 home win over Coplestonians, which sees them sit in third place, five points behind Henley but with two games in hand.

Andy Coote gave them the lead on the half hour, converting a Darren Van Oene cross. Ivan Buxton made it 2-0 early in the second half, before Cops’ Jack Dawson scored the goal of the game with a splendid swerving, dipping free kick from 25 yards.

It wasn’t enough though, as Connor Field scored direct from a corner to secure the points for the A’s.

Meanwhile, Bourne Vale United enjoyed a 2-1 win at Westerfield and sit in sixth spot in the table.

Lee Wilcox put them 2-0 up at the break with goals after four and 42 minutes, the first a spot kick and the second a free kick.

Luke Dunn gave Westerfield – who improved greatly in the second half – hope with just two minutes left, but the away side held on for all the points.

Finally, rock-bottom Grundisburgh fell 4-1 at home to Claydon, despite Rene Swann giving them the lead after just two minutes with a cracking header.

Unfortunately for the home side, Claydon bossed the remainder of the clash, with Ryan Dennington, Stephen Cole, Liam Woodhouse and Josh Dowsing grabbing their goals.

Other results: Bramford United 1 Benhall St Mary 3, Crane Sports 3 East Bergholt United 1, Haughley United 4 Wenhaston United 0, Leiston St Margarets 1 Trimley Red Devils 2.