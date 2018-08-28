Spotlight on the Sizewell parkrun

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

PUBLISHED: 18:38 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:39 25 November 2018

Matt Spencer, who was first home for the sixth time at the 14 Sizewell parkruns. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Archant

Matt Spencer, a member of Bungay Black Dog, was first home at the 14th staging of the Sizewell parkrun on Saturday morning, the sixth time he has led home the field at this event.

Runners enjoy the sandy grassland tracks that make up the 5K course at the Sizewell parkrun. A field of 89 tackled the 14th Sizewell parkrun, plus a number of canine companions. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGERunners enjoy the sandy grassland tracks that make up the 5K course at the Sizewell parkrun. A field of 89 tackled the 14th Sizewell parkrun, plus a number of canine companions. Picture: SIZEWELL PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Spencer holds the course best of 16mins 49secs, although he recorded a more modest but still very swift 17:40 over the 5K course along the Suffolk coast, which features 2.5K in a northerly direction past Sizewell Nuclear Power Station and then 5K back along the beach.

Jeff Bird, of Newbury AC, was second in 18:41, followed by Stuart Scott (18:47) and The Saxons club duo of James Wilson (personal best of 18:50) and Matt Ford-Thomas (19:41).

Sarah Hawkins was the first female finisher in 21:50, with Justine Fawcett in second on a morning when 89 completed the course. Those to finish included Gordon Merfield, running in the 80-84 year-old age group.

Sizewell is the ‘youngest’ of the 10 Sufoflk-based parkruns.

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

12 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

36 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

