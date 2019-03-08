Opinion

5 things we learned about table-topping Ipswich Witches' win over Wolves at Foxhall

Witches guest Josh Bates takes a tumble in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON takes a look at how Ipswich Witches beat Wolves and what's going so right at Foxhall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny King takes the chequered flag to win the rerun of heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King takes the chequered flag to win the rerun of heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

TABLE-TOPPING WITCHES

To take a look at the Premiership table and see Ipswich Witches top of the pile is a wonderful sight for fans of the club.

New into the sport's top league this season and not many people's favourites pre-season to upset the 'big guns' of Wolves, Belle Vue, Poole and Swindon, the Witches are turning a few heads right now.

No-one of course is getting carried away at Foxhall, but the Witches have now ridden every team in the league and beaten them all! FACT!

Who knows where this season will end up?

But one thing is for sure, Witches fans are already enjoying the ride.

A fallen David Bellego is collected by Kyle Howarth in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A fallen David Bellego is collected by Kyle Howarth in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

TV STARS

It's been a very long time since Ipswich Witches graced our TV sets.

But against Wolves the famous 'Witch' was back on national viewing on BT Sport and the team didn't let the club down.

Being on television doesn't happen to many sports clubs, no matter what the sport.

The Witches showed they are a proud club, the stadium looked fantastic.

Many of us would say the Witches are back on their proper stage after years in the Championship.

Match winner for @ipswichspeedway tonight as the Witches stay top of the table I give u @heeps_racing pic.twitter.com/fL81ey9zDD — Mike Bacon (@Mike_Bacon) May 20, 2019

CAMERON HEEPS

You may also want to watch:

He's had a mention or two already this season but the young Perth flyer deserves it... And more.

Ipswich would have lost against the Wolves without Heeps' continued good form.

He is a brave rider but is starting to cut out the silly mistakes that cost him points over the years. He's more reliable, more mature.

If he does move up into the main body of the team from his current reserve position, he has little to fear. He has beaten the best already from the reserve position.

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BOMBER COMES GOOD

It's been a tough start to the season for Chris Harris.

A nasty scaphoid injury collected at Eastbourne a month ago by the Ipswich No.1 hasn't helped. His points scoring hasn't been how he would have wanted. But cometh the hour, cometh the man.

Heat 13 was massive against Wolves with the Witches just two ahead and Harris and the excellent Krystian Pieszczek up against Sam Masters and Rory Schlein.

Harris had only scored one point from his first three rides... But he rose to the occasion, alongside Pieszczek.

And while many around the stadium may have thought team boss Ritchie Hawkins should have taken Harris out of heat 13, you don't do that to your No.1 unless something is very wrong.

Hawkins and Harris were proved correct.

UP NEXT

The Witches have a couple off weeks off now and can watch others try and catch them up at the top of the table.

It's Peterborough next at Foxhall on Thursday, June 6.

For now, the Witches can re-group, look at the table and enjoy.