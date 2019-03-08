Rain

5 things we learned after Ipswich Witches' big win over Poole Pirates

PUBLISHED: 22:54 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 22:58 16 May 2019

Jake Allen holds his shoulder after his heavy fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jake Allen holds his shoulder after his heavy fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 52 Poole Pirates 38

Jake Allen takes a spectacular fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comJake Allen takes a spectacular fall in heat eight. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

CONFIDENCE

This Witches team is starting to believe.

You can tell that in the way they attacked the track from the off once more against Poole.

Four 5-1 race wins in the first six races and 18 points ahead after heat six..... That's enough to dampen any side who comes to Foxhall.

And that's the key.

Teams need to be put on the backfoot from the off, because invariably, as Poole did, away teams will improve as the meeting wears on.

DON'T DOUBT THE SKIPPER

One or two have doubted the skipper Danny King this season and in recent weeks.

Goodness knows why.

Chris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comChris Harris ahead of Josh Grajczonek in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Yes, he is coming back from a serious injury last season but the cream always rises to the top as it did against Poole.

His heat 14 ride as he bravely scraped the fence down the backstraight to pass all the riders was sensational.

Top scorer and leading from the front.

ALLEN'S AWFUL CRASH

Richard Lawson takes the chequered flag to win the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comRichard Lawson takes the chequered flag to win the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It could so easly have been much worse.

Jake Allen came off in spectacular style on the final bend of heat eight and you knew it could have been bad by the audible gasp around the stadium.

Thankfully Jake managed to walk away but he has his shoulder in a sling and must be a big doubt for Monday's big TV meeting with Wolves.

If he does miss out it will be a huge loss as Allen has been nothing sort of fantastic so far this season.

FANS LOVING IT

I mention the fans most weeks because there is little doubt there is a real connect between the club and the fans at the moment.

The riders love riding for the club and the fans are enjoying all their efforts.

Every Witch so far this season has given 100% every race and the fans know it.

OK, so sometimes things don't go right for a rider on a particular night.

But the fans continue to be loyal to a team they are really identifying with.

UP NEXT

It's the Witches on TV this Monday.

Yes, BT Sport are in town for the Witches home clash with Wolverhampton on Monday night and what a cracker it should be.

Early days in the Premiership but it's top v second, with the Witches leading the way in the table.

Should be a cracker!

