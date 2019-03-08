Opinion

Mike's Moments: Bank Holiday hoodoo – Not! Don't worry about Bomber. Ooh La La Bellego

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Mike Bacon takes a look at Ipswich Witches’ 48-42 win over King’s Lynn at Foxhall – and give his assessment

Refuelling at the tapes for for Danny King ahead of a delayed start in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Refuelling at the tapes for for Danny King ahead of a delayed start in heat nine. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

BANK HOLIDAY HOODOO

Bank Holiday afternoon meetings can be problematic.

The track can be different during a day clash and can make it a far more equal playing field for the opposition to come and enjoy their racing.

Indeed the Foxhall track was in fine condition as always, but a bit slick as you would expect with the weather dry.

Not that the Witches let it bother them.

Mentally strong in their approach to the meeting, they weren't looking for excuses. Team boss Ritchie Hawkins will have drilled into them the importance of forgetting it was a day meeting. And that they did.

FOXHALL FANS

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

They were at it again!

The Foxhall fans were not just in fine voice, but turned out in their numbers.

Premiership speedway has caught the imagination of the Suffolk and East Anglia public and the Witches, already well supported, are reaping the rewards.

Keep winning at home and picking up the odd point or more away and who knows where this season could finish.

BOMBER NOT IN COMMAND!

Chris 'Bomber' Harris is the Witches No.1.

Not much between Richard Lawson (blue helmet) and Erik Riss in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Not much between Richard Lawson (blue helmet) and Erik Riss in heat 10. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But his points in the last couple of meetings have been poor, just three at Wolves last Monday and now just one point against Lynn.

He won't want excuses, he doesn't do excuses, but having just had a screw put in his wrist to cure a damaged scaphoid must still be painful.

One thing is for sure though... Bomber is class. He will be back and very, very soon, have no worries.

BELLEGO JOY

Ooh La La. How fantastic to see David Bellego in great form for the Witches.

The Frenchman has had a tough start to life at Foxhall and has indeed been withdrawn from races by manager Hawkins as he has not been going well.

But Bellego is strong mentally and Hawkins himself admitted to being 'delighted' to see him race so well.

The ultimate professional, Bellego is an important rider for the Witches in 2019. His return to form was greatly enjoyed.

UP NEXT!

Well, the Witches are on the road in their next two meetings – away at Poole on Thursday night in the Supporters' Trophy and at Peterborough in the Premiership next Monday.

Swindon have stolen a bit of a march on the Southern Section of the Supporters' Trophy, but the Witches are not out of it.

However, the big one is at the East of England Showground against Peterborough next week...A real chance to stamp down Ipswich's Premiership credentials.