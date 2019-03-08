Heavy Showers

Stunning Ipswich Witches draw first blood in local derby with big win over King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 21:20 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 22:25 04 April 2019

From the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert hit the first turn in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

From the inside, David Bellego, Erik Riss, Chris Harris and Robert Lambert hit the first turn in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 59 King’s Lynn Stars 31

Cameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk ahead of the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Keeps listens intently to Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins during a team talk ahead of the match. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches produced a storming performance on derby night to see off King’s Lynn Stars with an emphatic victory at Foxhall Heath.

Much had been billed about this fixture – the first competitive clash between the two rivals since 2002.

And the home side didn’t disappoint with a tremendous effort from the get-go. Never letting their visitors settle and thoroughly deserving of their victory.

Every Witch contributed, with Cameron Heeps racing to a paid maximum from his four rides. The young Aussie quite brilliant

New Polish rider Krystian Pieszczek won two heats, Ipswich simply had no weak links, while Chris Harris produced some of the best passing you are likely to see at any speedway track in the country.

Looking for Witches heroes was like looking for trees in a wood.

OK, Lynn were a bit rusty and in their No.1 Robert Lambert had someone who was very off-colour for him.

But that mattered not, the Witches were on it all night. An encouraging performance all round.

Cameron Heeps takes the chequered flag to win heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps takes the chequered flag to win heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Indeed Lambert hit the deck in a tough first bend in heat one. He was excluded as the Witches took an early lead with David Bellego winning heat one.

Heeps and Jake Allen were away like rockets in the reserves race as the home side took a six-point lead and had started the meeting strongly.

However, the Stars hit back immediately with Lewis Kerr gating to the front and Thomas Jorgensen passing Richard Lawson on turn four of lap one.

Heeps was looking so sharp and he flew from the tapes again in heat four, with his skipper Danny King alongside. The Witches were back in the lead again by six.

Pieszczek rode a brave heat five to pass Erik Riss down the back straight, with Lambert passing Lawson in an exciting heat.

The Suffolk side looked set for another maximum in heat six as Chris Harris split the Lynn pairing down the back straight to join Bellego at the front. But Bellego shed a bolt as his bike slowed up and Ty Proctor nicked second on the line.

Kerr fell when leading the next, but cleared the track as Heeps and King nailed another maximum home.

Harris moved both Lynn riders out of the way in the next as Bellego sailed through and the Witches were in total command.

Krystian Pieszczek on the pre-meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comKrystian Pieszczek on the pre-meeting parade ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Riss won again as Lambert continued to surprisingly struggle for the Stars.

Harris produced a stonking last-bend pass on Proctor to join Pieszczek at the front in heat 12 and finished the night with a burst through the middle of both Riss and Kerr in heat 15 as the Foxhall fans delighted in it all.

The Witches had drawn first blood in this season’s East Anglian derby clash.

Scorers

Ipswich: C Harris 12+1, D Bellego 6+1, D King 10+4, K Pieszczek 7, R Lawson 7, C Heeps 11+1, J Allen 6+1

King’s Lynn: R Lambert 2+1, E Riss 12, T Proctor 5, L Kerr 4+1, T Jorgensen 4+1, M Palm Toft 3, K Andersen 1

Heat details

1 Bellego, Riss, Harris, Lambert (fx) 56.5 4-2

2 Heeps, Allen, Palm-Toft, Andersen 57.2 9-3

3 Kerr, Jorgensen, Lawson, Pieszczek 56.5 10-8

4 Heeps, King, Proctor, Andersen 57.2 15-9

5 Pieszczek, Riss, Lambert, Lawson 57.2 18-12

6 Harris, Proctor, Bellego, Palm-Toft 56.9 27-15

7 Heeps, King, Jorgensen, Kerr (f) 56.9 27-15

8 Riss, Allen, Andersen, Bellego 57.3 29-19

9 Lawson, Palm-Toft, Pieszczek, Proctor (15m) 57.0 33-21

10 Harris, Bellego, Jorgensen, Kerr 57.9 38-22

11 Riss, Allen, King, Lambert 57.3 41-25

12 Pieszczek, Harris, Proctor, Jorgensen 57.5 46-26

13 Lawson, King, Lambert, Kerr 57.4 51-27

14 King, Heeps, Proctor, Lambert 58.0 56-28

15 Harris, Riss, Kerr, Bellego 58.0 59-31

Ipswich 3 pts. Lynn 0 pts.

