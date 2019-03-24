Video

Ipswich Witches star Harris delighted with his form, while boss Hawkins updates on Heeps injury

Chris Harris, maximum at Leicester PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches No.1 Chris Harris admitted to being ‘delighted’ with his first-ever maximum for Ipswich Witches.

Chris Harris. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com Chris Harris. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

The 36-year-old Cornishman helped the Foxhall side to a 10-point challenge match victory at Leicester on Saturday night, the Witches running out 50-40 victors.

And it was Harris’ 15-pt perfect haul that led the way.

“It was a good solid win, a few hiccups along the way for some of the boys, but it is best to get those things out of the way now,” he said.

“It’s always good to start the season off like that. I’m delighted. It’s probably the first time I’ve done that for the first meeting. I don’t get many of them (15-pt maixmums), hopefully more to come.”

Harris and his Ipswich team-mates were never behind in the Lions den against a side who ride in the Championship – a league below the Premiership Witches.

Five of the seven Witches won a heat, but Harris won all five, including some thrilling racing from the back.

“My starts were good, they went off a bit,” Harris said.

“I thought about changing something, but I was going so well, it didn’t seem necessary to be honest.”

And Harris admitted having some competitive team racing in France last week aided his start to the season.

Cameron Heeps, took a heavy fall at Leicester on Saturday. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps, took a heavy fall at Leicester on Saturday. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

“I’ve ridden in France and that has been helpful,” he said.

“I’m rubbish at practising. I get bored. Having proper meetings on the bike makes you sharper.”

Meanwhile Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins was glad of the challenge clash ahead of a big Premiership season for the Witches.

“It proved that we did need a meeting to shake off the cobwebs as there were too many bike problems and falls,” he said.

“Chris (Harris) was first class, he looked very good. I think you can tell he had done a few meetings in France. He looked very quick and he was a class above tonight.”

Hawkins admitted he thought that David Bellego was unlucky to be suffering with bike issues and gave an injury update on Cameron Heeps after he took a heavy fall.

“David was unlucky with what happened in heat one which caused his bike a lot of damage. Jake (Allen) was very impressive and Richard (Lawson) damaged a bike as well but finished with a very good ride,” Hawkins said.

“Cameron Heeps took a bump to his troublesome wrist but I’m sure he will be fit for Thursday.”

The Witches entertain the Lions on Thursday on opening night at Foxhall, looking for a quick-fire double challenge meeting victory.