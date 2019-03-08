Video

Joyous Jake stuns the Robins with 16-pt haul as Witches win at Foxhall again

Cameron Heeps gets the better of Tobiasz Musielak in the second rerun of heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches 48 Swindon Robins 42

Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek breaks the tapes in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches' young reserve Jake Allen was the star of the show as the Foxhall side beat Swindon Robins at Foxhall Stadium tonight.

Allen was in breathtaking form for the home side, which was just as well with more senior riders struggling to rack up the points against a strong Robins outfit.

While Cameron Heeps has been attracting all the plaudits for the Witches from the reserve position so far this season, this time it was Allen who was the main man.

The 23-year-old was not just gating well, but attacking the track with gusto.

It meant the Witches have won their opening four meetings at home and while they still have to pick up a point on the road, this continues to be an encouraging start to the 2019 campaign for Ritchie Hawkins' side.

In the meeting itself, both Robins were away well at the start of heat one.

But while former world champion Jason Doyle streaked ahead, Dawid Lampart looked decidedly uncomfortable and both Witches passed him in a drawn opener.

The Witches took the lead in heat two, reserves Jake Allen and Cameron Heeps gating to the front in impressive style to fly to a 5-1 maximum.

Krystian Pieszczek went through the tapes in the next and Heeps stepped in. But it was Richard Lawson who was away well off the outside gate as Heeps did his best to try and overhaul Adam Ellis, but to no avail.

Allen was looking impressive and he led Troy Batchelor in heat four.

However, it all happened on lap three, bend two as Batchelor got out of shape and Danny King passed him, only to slide of yards later. The race was awarded with King excluded.

Doyle won his second race with a fine gate off the outside and Batchelor won the next as the Swindon heat leaders stamped their authority on the meeting.

Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) lead Zach Wajtknecht (white) and James Shanes in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps (red helmet) and Jake Allen (blue) lead Zach Wajtknecht (white) and James Shanes in heat two. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

But the Witches were still six up as they packed the minor placings easily enough.

After a last first time out Tobiasz Musielak flew out of gate four to hold off the charging King and Allen, who was hugely impressive flew from the start to win his third race on the bounce in heat eight.

The Witches had stretched their lead to eight. And it went to 10 after Pieszczek gated across all three riders to hold off Batchelor, although the Aussie wasn't happy with the Witches rider at the end of the race.

Musielak won the next with Chris Harris looking out of sorts at the back.

But Allen was in outstanding form and he produced his best ride in a Witches racejacket so far this season as he flew round the board to beat Doyle. Harris won his first heat of the night in heat 12 and although Doyle won his third race of the night in heat 13, a seventh drawn race of the night meant the Witches were home.

Swindon were still gunning for a bonus point however as Ellis and Doyle got the visitors' first 5-1 maximum in heat 14. A drawn last race meant they did indeed grab that point.

But this was the Witches night, they had won – Allen the star.

Scorers

Ipswich: C Harris 7+2, D Bellego 4+1, D King 3, K Pieszczek 5+1, R Lawson 9+1, C Heeps 4+2, J Allen 16.

Swindon: J Doyle 13+1, D Lampart 2, T Batchelor 9, A Ellis 6, T Musielak 10+1, Z Wajtknecht 0, J Shanes 2+1

Heat details

1 Doyle, Bellego, Harris, Lampart 56.8 3-3

2 Allen, Heeps, Shanes, Wajtknecht 57.2 8-4

3 Lawson, Ellis, Heeps, Musieiak, Pieszczek (ex/t) 56.9 12-6

4 Allen, Batchelor, Shanes, King (f/x) no time 15-9

5 Doyle, Lawson, Pieszczek, Lampart 57.2 18-12

6 Batchelor, Harris, Bellgeo, Wajtknecht 57.2 21-15

7 Musielak, King, Heeps, Ellis 57.9 24-18

8 Allen, Lampart, Bellego Shanes 57.7 28-20

9 Pieszczek, Batchelor, Lawson, Wajtknecht 57.8 32-22

10 Musielak, Allen, Ellis, Harris 57.4 34-26

11 Allen, Doyle, King, Lampart 57.0 38-28

12 Harris, Batchelor, Musielak, Pieszczek 57.9 41-31

13 Doyle, Allen, Lawson, Ellis 57.5 44-34

14 Ellis, Doyle, Pieszczek, Allen 57.7 45-39

15 Musielak, Lawson, Harris Batchelor 57.9 48-42

Ipswich 3pts. Swindon 1pt.