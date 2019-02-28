Ipswich Witches ace Danny King admits his speedway career was hanging in the balance

Michael Hartel (blue helmet) and team-mate Danny King crash and Hartel rides over King's arm, causing huge damage to it. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches star Danny King has admitted his career would have been over had surgery to fix his injured arm not been as successful as it has.

Paramedic Jason Gillingham with Danny King ahead of the Witches skipper pulling out of a meeting last season as his arm injury failed to improve. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Paramedic Jason Gillingham with Danny King ahead of the Witches skipper pulling out of a meeting last season as his arm injury failed to improve. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

King was involved in an awful crash with team-mate Michael Hartel last season at Foxhall Stadium in a meeting against Lakeside Hammers – the German running over King’s left arm.

A hasty comeback proved fruitless a month later and King was ruled out for the season. with severe nerve damage.

But King is convinced surgery just before Christmas has saved his career.

“Oh, there was no doubt I was aware if the operation didn’t work, that was pretty well it,” King said.

Danny King. Can smile now, but was worried his career could be over. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE Danny King. Can smile now, but was worried his career could be over. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

“It didn’t dawn on me until just before the op. I’d been told that if it wasn’t a trapped nerve, then they would look at a nerve transplant. And there was no guarantee a nerve transplant would work.

“So, it hit me then. Because if I couldn’t get any more feeling back in the arm, there was no way I would ever ride a speedway bike again.

“And it wasn’t until I was in the operating theatre would they have seen the full extent of the damage.”

Fortunately for King it was a trapped nerve and his movement has increased dramatically since the New Year.

It’s all systems go now for the Witches skipper.

“I had no strength at all in the arm after the accident, yet a couple of weeks ago the doctor in London signed me off.

“I’m going to France for a couple of days of testing and I can’t wait.

“I’ve been a bit grumpy to be honest with the injury, so it’s great to see light at the end of the tunnel.”

The Witches are back in the Premiership in 2019 – the top tier of the sport.

While the team isn’t being tipped by many to take the league by storm, King is not only confident the Suffolk side will do well, but also that they will surprise a lot of people.

“Everyone knows I love riding for Ipswich and to be back in the Premiership with them is superb,” King said.

“Yes, it’s going to be tough, but we have a gritty set of guys in the team and that is going to be important.

“I’ve watched teams written off before a wheel has been turned and they’ve gone on to have great seasons.

“I think we will shock a lot of people this year.”