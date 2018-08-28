Video

Big interview: Chris Louis... Challenges ahead, a European Witch heading to Suffolk? Will Drew Kemp ride for Witches in 2018?... And more

Witches Director of Speedway Chris Louis. Picture: Steve Waller www.StephenWaller.com © Copyright Steve Waller

Ipswich Witches promoter Chris Louis has spoken openly of the fact the Foxhall Heath side are a tad behind with their team building... But there is no need for fans to worry.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louis says that four riders are already signed for the Witches in 2018 and a trip to Europe for him could be on the cards to sign another, which according to Louis would be ‘exciting’.

More second-half racing is on the agenda, as is the hope of getting Drew Kemp back in Witches kevlars before the season is out.

Thoughts on team boss Ritchie Hawkins, BT Sport, the Premiership and more on the Foxhall track.

Louis’ thoughts as the Witches 2018 start to take shape.