Danny King column: Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups - here we come! (And we beat Wolves)

Danny King.. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches skipper Danny King looks back at a good week for him and a fun weekend ahead!

Danny King takes the chequered flag at Foxhall on Monday night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King takes the chequered flag at Foxhall on Monday night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What a good few days that was!

A win over Poole for Ipswich, a narrow defeat for Sheffield at Berwick, followed by a last-heat win for the Tigers the next day and finally a win for the Witches over Wolves on TV.

Three last-heat deciders, two going my way, lots of points and I'm feeling as good as I have done on the bike all season.

That's sport I suppose. Highs and lows.

I had a huge low at Poole recently with the Witches, but now it seems miles away after this week.

I'm really enjoying my riding. I just needed to make a few tweaks. I knew there was no big problem, but I was never going to sort it all out in the space of one meeting.

So, where do I start?

A fallen David Bellego is collected by Kyle Howarth in heat three of the Witches/Wolves clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com A fallen David Bellego is collected by Kyle Howarth in heat three of the Witches/Wolves clash. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Well, our win over Poole last Thursday was pretty conclusive.

We were 27-9 up after six races.

I must admit I do love to be in that position, where the pressure is coming off getting a result as the meeting unfolds because you just know you are going to win.

It was a good team effort - not for the first time this season - and everyone scored well.

So, I travelled to Berwick the next night and we fought back to make it a last-heat decider.

Sadly, I couldn't get the better of Aaron Summers, but we had fought back from eight down to grab a consolation point and Drew Kemp had a really good meeting, getting 11 points.

Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Richard Lawson and Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins converse in the pits during the Ipswich v Wolverhampton meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The return at Sheffield the next day started disastrously!

We were eight points down - this time at home - against the Bandits and we were looking in danger of losing a crucial Championship clash.

But again we hung on in there, helped greatly by Cameron Heeps who guested for us and got 11 from four rides. Cheers Cam.

Me and Kyle Howarth got a 5-1 in heat 13, so all looked good as we went four up. But Berwick hit straight back with a 5-1, so it was another last-heat decider.

But me and Kyle did it in heat 15, I won and Kyle was third. There were joyous scenes!

Then we did it all again on Monday night, this time with the Witches.

There is little doubt the Wolverhampton meeting was huge for both clubs.

Top and second in the Premiership, TV cameras in tow. It was a meeting neither wanted to lose - especially us.

And we didn't!

OK, it came down to a last-heat decider, but we should have had the meeting sewn up by then.

We had some falls and a couple of the boys struggled a bit.

But we got there as we just don't know when we are beaten.

Witches guest Josh Bates takes a tumble in heat eight against Wolves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches guest Josh Bates takes a tumble in heat eight against Wolves. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Even when Wolves were allowed to bring in a tactical rider when they went six points up with one two heats to go, we held on.

I don't agree with the tactical rule of being just six down before you bring someone in. I mean what is six points? Nothing.

It should be ten. Then if you were to get a 5-1 you are right back in the meeting.

If Wolves had got two 5-1s to finish, with the help of the TR, they would have won! Make it 10.

Wasn't Cameron Heeps good against Wolves?

And Krystian Pieszczek hammered in three 5-1s with team-mates after a fall first-time out.

They were both excellent, especially Cam, who is now really reaping the benefits of all his hard work in the winter. And of course the better he rides, the more clubs get him for guest bookings, as Sheffield did on Sunday.

It was nice BT Sport were there on Monday. So people now know Ipswich are not just alive and kicking, but very much alive and kicking!

Great for the fans, great for the club, great for the sponsors.

I went home smiling as we all did.

Well, no meeting at Foxhall tomorrow night, but I'm guesting at Peterborough for Poole.

I suppose breaking the track record last week there helped my cause for the gig!

A weekend off racing as well for me, but I've got a great weekend lined up.

Me and my boys, Logan and Casey are going to the pictures to see Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups!

Without doubt my favourite programme on the TV right now.

My boys love it, I love it and even if Logan and Casey get bored, I continue to watch!

Get the popcorn ready!... PAW PATROL! Here come!

SPEAK SOON

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON