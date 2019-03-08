Breaking

Ipswich Witches set for double BT Sport TV dates

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches will feature twice for now, on BT Sport, as the season’s TV dates were announced this lunchtime.

The Witches home clash with Wolverhampton will be featured on May 20, followed two weeks later by the Ipswich team’s clash at Belle Vue on June 3.

Presenter, Natalie Quirk has vowed it will be a “fascinating” start to BT Sport’s coverage of the sport for 2019.

The domestic speedway campaign will finally get revved-up on BT on May 6 with Swindon’s home meeting with Peterborough - two days after the Speedway of Nations in Germany.

BT have announced their opening dozen UK fixtures which also includes the British Championship. Of course as well as the Premiership, the sports TV station are also exclusively covering the FIM Grand Prix series and Speedway of Nations.

Presenter Quirk admits: “Without question, last season was the most exciting for speedway on BT Sport.

“There were so many epic moments with Chris Harris beating Jason Doyle on the line at Poole and that Max Fricke race at Belle Vue. Not forgetting of course, Tai Woffinden being crowned World Champion. The message to 2019 is follow that!

“I think it’s going to be a fascinating season. I think the opening results prove there is a huge amount of parity with the teams, there’s not a stand-out side.

“That should ensure close meetings and excitement which is what we all want. It will be great to start at Swindon and their new track.

“It also means 2017 World Champion Doyle in action for the Robins. He will want to do something special to forget being on the losing end of those two epic races last year against Harris and Fricke.

“We then go to Ipswich who have started the season on fire and there’s two early trips to Belle Vue, which never fails to deliver outstanding racing.

“The British Championship on July 29 will also be very competitive. Robert Lambert was outstanding last year but with Dan Bewley back from injury and Craig Cook fired-up to regain his title, it should be a cracker.

“Roll on May 6 and Swindon. I can’t wait.”

BT Sport will once again boast the best-ever coverage of the sport with Quirk fronting the shows from the pits with Nigel Pearson and Kelvin Tatum providing the ever-colourful commentary. Scott Nicholls will once again provide the expert punditry on Grand Prix nights.

May 6: Swindon v Peterborough

May 20: Ipswich v Wolverhampton

June 3: Belle Vue v Ipswich

June 17: Poole v Wolverhampton

July 1: Belle Vue v Poole

July 8: King’s Lynn v Poole

July 15: Peterborough v Belle Vue

July 29: British Final

August 12: Wolverhampton v Peterborough

August 19: Poole v Swindon

September 2: Wolverhampton v King’s Lynn

September 9: King’s Lynn v Poole