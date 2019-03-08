Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Breaking

Ipswich Witches set for double BT Sport TV dates

PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 12 April 2019

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches will feature twice for now, on BT Sport, as the season’s TV dates were announced this lunchtime.

The Witches home clash with Wolverhampton will be featured on May 20, followed two weeks later by the Ipswich team’s clash at Belle Vue on June 3.

Presenter, Natalie Quirk has vowed it will be a “fascinating” start to BT Sport’s coverage of the sport for 2019.

The domestic speedway campaign will finally get revved-up on BT on May 6 with Swindon’s home meeting with Peterborough - two days after the Speedway of Nations in Germany.

BT have announced their opening dozen UK fixtures which also includes the British Championship. Of course as well as the Premiership, the sports TV station are also exclusively covering the FIM Grand Prix series and Speedway of Nations.

Presenter Quirk admits: “Without question, last season was the most exciting for speedway on BT Sport.

“There were so many epic moments with Chris Harris beating Jason Doyle on the line at Poole and that Max Fricke race at Belle Vue. Not forgetting of course, Tai Woffinden being crowned World Champion. The message to 2019 is follow that!

“I think it’s going to be a fascinating season. I think the opening results prove there is a huge amount of parity with the teams, there’s not a stand-out side.

“That should ensure close meetings and excitement which is what we all want. It will be great to start at Swindon and their new track.

“It also means 2017 World Champion Doyle in action for the Robins. He will want to do something special to forget being on the losing end of those two epic races last year against Harris and Fricke.

“We then go to Ipswich who have started the season on fire and there’s two early trips to Belle Vue, which never fails to deliver outstanding racing.

“The British Championship on July 29 will also be very competitive. Robert Lambert was outstanding last year but with Dan Bewley back from injury and Craig Cook fired-up to regain his title, it should be a cracker.

“Roll on May 6 and Swindon. I can’t wait.”

BT Sport will once again boast the best-ever coverage of the sport with Quirk fronting the shows from the pits with Nigel Pearson and Kelvin Tatum providing the ever-colourful commentary. Scott Nicholls will once again provide the expert punditry on Grand Prix nights.

May 6: Swindon v Peterborough

May 20: Ipswich v Wolverhampton

June 3: Belle Vue v Ipswich

June 17: Poole v Wolverhampton

July 1: Belle Vue v Poole

July 8: King’s Lynn v Poole

July 15: Peterborough v Belle Vue

July 29: British Final

August 12: Wolverhampton v Peterborough

August 19: Poole v Swindon

September 2: Wolverhampton v King’s Lynn

September 9: King’s Lynn v Poole

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prolapsed bladders. Sex over 60. Should the truth about ageing be revealed?

Sharon Morrison says we shouldn't be shy to discuss the symptoms of ageing

Date set for Ipswich murder trial

Daniel Saunders, 32, who died after being wounded in Turin Street, Ipswich, in December 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Tales from the rails: my life as a commuter

The Secret Commuter

Photos released as part of police anti-social behaviour appeal at Orwell Country Park

Police have released images as part of an appeal into anti-social motorcycle riding at Orwell Country Park. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists