Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Witches get their 2019 season off to a flyer, with 10-pt victory at Leicester

PUBLISHED: 21:58 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:58 23 March 2019

Chris Harris in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Chris Harris in action. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Leicester Lions 40 Ipswich Witches 50

Ipswich Witches got their 2019 season off to a winning start with a 50-40 win at Leicester on Saturday night in a Challenge fixture.

Chris Harris led the way for the Premiership Witches over their Championship opponents, racing to a 15-point maximum.

And it was a solid effort from all seven Witches who all chipped in throughout.

Richard Lawson (9+2) and Harris ended the night with a heat 15 5-1 maximum as the Suffolk side returned home victorious.

The return leg with the Lions is on Thursday at Foxhall... Ipswich’s opening night of the 2019 campaign.

Witches: Chris Harris 15, David Bellego 4, Richard Lawson 9+2, Cameron Heeps 6, Danny King 6+1, Jake Allen 6, Drew Kemp (guest) 4+1.

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Fears over Orwell Bridge Brexit protest THIS EVENING

There may be travel disruption on the A14 tonight because of a Brexit protest: GREGG BROWN

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Gin-credible time as hundreds enjoy Ipswich festival

Hayley Wade and Gill Fry both from Ipswich enjoying one of the 101 different types of gin on offer at The Great British Gin Festival at the Corn Exchange. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Three new farmers markets starting in the region

Richard Monk of Norwegian Bakers at Lavenham Farmers Market

Plastic bottles one of the main offenders at Ipswich litter pick

People of all ages came to clean up Christchurch Park. Picture: NICOLE DRURY

Pub manager loses 9 stone in bid to have baby

Alice Garnham and her three-year-old son Jax. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Aqua Park Suffolk announce their opening day for 2019

Aqua Park Suffolk is getting ready to welcome customers again for 2019 Picture: SPOTTYDOG COMMUNICATIONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists