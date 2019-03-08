Ipswich Witches get their 2019 season off to a flyer, with 10-pt victory at Leicester

Leicester Lions 40 Ipswich Witches 50

Ipswich Witches got their 2019 season off to a winning start with a 50-40 win at Leicester on Saturday night in a Challenge fixture.

Chris Harris led the way for the Premiership Witches over their Championship opponents, racing to a 15-point maximum.

And it was a solid effort from all seven Witches who all chipped in throughout.

Richard Lawson (9+2) and Harris ended the night with a heat 15 5-1 maximum as the Suffolk side returned home victorious.

The return leg with the Lions is on Thursday at Foxhall... Ipswich’s opening night of the 2019 campaign.

Witches: Chris Harris 15, David Bellego 4, Richard Lawson 9+2, Cameron Heeps 6, Danny King 6+1, Jake Allen 6, Drew Kemp (guest) 4+1.