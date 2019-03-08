Opinion

Danny King column: Smashing the Panthers track record relieved the frustrations

Danny King on the inside of Charles Wright and Ben Barker and on his way to a new Peterborough track record in heat three. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

In this week's column Danny King looks back at a frustrating week that ended in glory!

Witches riders and officials on a pre-meeting track walk ahead of the Peterborough v Ipswich meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches riders and officials on a pre-meeting track walk ahead of the Peterborough v Ipswich meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Our win at Peterborough on Monday night has really got the juices flowing - don't you think?

It had been coming.

On the road we had been putting in some decent performances but too often one or two of us weren't on it and it cost.

On a night where we were all firing pretty good, it was going to happen.

What a great feeling it was and I hope the Witches fans there really enjoyed it, as well as those at home following it on social media.

And I am the new track record holder!

How good is that. And I got a £100 bonus for it too!

Our team is built on strength all the way through and it showed. I have always said that I believe we can win anywhere with this team, even though we are now in the Premiership.

We were never in there to make up the numbers and we must build on that Peterborough result.

Ritchie Hawkins has been playing around with the team riding order and I think he is now settled on it.

I must admit I like it and especially seeing Chris Harris and Richard Lawson at one and two.

That's a real strong pairing and Richard is continually getting out of the start in heat one and getting us off to a good start.

He did it at Peterborough as we hit them hard early on.

I've been asked if that has been our intention to hit sides early on because we have done so on the road a few times so far.

Well, not really. It's good of course, but it hasn't been something we have over-discussed.

Ritchie Lawson works on his machine ahead of the meeting at Peterborough last night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ritchie Lawson works on his machine ahead of the meeting at Peterborough last night. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

At Poole last week I had one of the most frustrating nights I've had in speedway for a long time.

I just couldn't stay on the bike.

I'm just glad it wasn't on TV because if it had been and you had given your TV a knock as you walked past, I would have fallen off again!

It was that sort of night.

And yet I was in scoring positions throughout. I wiped out poor Krystian Pieszczek in one race when we were on a 5-1 as I reared up after hitting a hole.

I fell in my last race when in second. It was a nightmare.

And then I read on social media that I was only kept in my last race because me and Ritchie play golf together! What?!!

Yes, I hadn't scored points but I was in the mix all night and if you were there you will have seen.

Bike preparation in the Witches side of the pits ahead of the Peterborough v Ipswich meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Bike preparation in the Witches side of the pits ahead of the Peterborough v Ipswich meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I spoke to Ritchie before my last race, we had a chat, but I felt I could go out and win it. I was in second place and lost it on the final bend. I was furious.

Yes, maybe Ritchie should have taken me out.

Maybe I should have said take me out. That's all fair opinion. I get that.

But to suggest I was simply left in the race because we play golf together.... Absolutely no way.

If that was frustrating 24 hours later it got worse!

After an overnight drive to Walsall from Poole, we stopped over, as on Friday I was at Glasgow with Sheffield.

Witches riders pictured during a poster signing session ahead of the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches riders pictured during a poster signing session ahead of the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A long drive north to Scotland saw us arrive at the track and all appeared well. There were a few dark clouds about but a bit of sunshine as well.

As I went to get changed for the meeting there were a few spits of rain. But when I came out 15 minutes later it was peeing it down.

Fifteen minutes after that it was torrential and the meeting was off.

Poole to Glasgow via Walsall, all for nothing. A frustrating 48 hours to say the least!

The only good thing... I got home at 1.30am, instead of 5.30am on Saturday morning.

Not that I had any lie-in.

I was back in the workshop early... One point at Poole... That didn't deserve a lie-in!

Danny King, checking his races. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny King, checking his races. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

At Sheffield on Sunday us Tigers drew with the Glasgow Tigers in the KO Cup!

I scored 11 points which at least made me feel a tad better after what happened at Poole.

Craig Cook was flying for them, but it was a mistake by me in heat 13 that let him through and then in heat 15 I made a great start and was away only for Claus Vissing to fall.

In the re-run Cookie trapped me well.

So, it was a decent return from me but a 45-45 draw wasn't the result we wanted against a Glasgow side who will be tough to beat on their track. But we will give it our all.

It's a busy few days at Foxhall.

On Thursday we are at home to Poole in the Supporters Cup and then on Monday it's our big TV date with Wolverhampton on BT Sport.

Wolves are one of my favourites to win the title, so we must get a result against them.

Poole too are very strong. Two tough meetings.

But with your support I know we can do this.

The result at Peterborough has given us even more confidence and we are determined to carry it on.

See you on Thursday at Foxhall. And don't forget to ask for an autograph.

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON