Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

It’s a ‘good start’, says Witches star Danny King. Injury update. And 2019 Premiership teams so far...

PUBLISHED: 16:23 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 09 January 2019

Danny King (red helmet) leading the way and hoping to get back to winning ways in 2019 for the Witches. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Danny King (red helmet) leading the way and hoping to get back to winning ways in 2019 for the Witches. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches star Danny King says the first four signings of 2019 are ‘a good start’ for the club.

Danny King Picture: CAROL DOWNIEDanny King Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

The Foxhall Heath-based outfit added former Lakeside Hammers racer Richard Lawson to their roster for the coming campaign as the Witches head back into the sport’s top league, the Premiership, this year.

He joins King, Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen as definite Foxhall starters.

And while fans of the Suffolk club still wait patiently for a new No.1 to lead the side in 2019, King says early signs are promising.

“I think we are looking quite decent to be honest, although of course I understand fans’ frustrations as we wait for the final three riders,” King said.

“There has been a bit of negativity on social media, but I’m not quite sure why at the moment.

“In Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen we have two of the strongest reserves in the league and both myself and Richard Lawson know our way around the Premiership.

MORE: Witches must push for play-offs, says new boy Lawson

“I’ve looked at the other team line-ups and although I think Wolves look very strong, most of the other teams look much the same.

“But we’ll have to wait and see who our other three riders are.”

King’s 2018 season ended in May after an unpleasant arm injury that required surgery because of a lack of strength in the muscle.

The operation was successful and King, who has just returned from a family holiday in Florida, is happy with progress.

“I definitely have more movement in my muscle now than I did have,” he said.

“You can actually see the a bicep now. The Florida sun didn’t do any harm!

MORE: ‘I like loyal’... Cameron Heeps

“I’m hoping to get back on a bike at the end of this week, so that’s good.”

King will also be riding in the Championship for Sheffield with Ipswich teenager Drew Kemp, whose average means he can’t currently race in the sport’s top league, but will be able to do so should his average increase during the season.

However, for King it is about putting the 14 months behind him.

“I was injured in the cup final against Peterborough at the end of 2017, then I got injured in May last year,” he said.

“I just want to get a good run of fitness and enjoy an injury-free year and I can’t wait to get going.”

Premiership 2019 line-ups so far

Belle Vue: Max Fricke, Kenneth Bjerre, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Dimitri Berge, Ricky Wells, Jaimon Lidsey.

Ipswich: Danny King, Jake Allen, Cameron Heeps, Richard Lawson.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert.

Peterborough: Chris Harris, Hans Andersen, Craig Cook, Charles Wright, Lasse Bjerre, Ben Barker, Bradley Wilson-Dean.

Poole: Nico Covatti, Brady Kurtz, Jack Holder, Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen, Josh Grajczonek, Richie Worrall, Nicolai Klindt.

Swindon: Jason Doyle, Tobiasz Musielak, Troy Batchelor, Adam Ellis, Dawid Lampart, James Shanes, Zach Wajtknecht.

Wolves: Kyle Howarth, Luke Becker, Sam Masters, Nick Morris, Rory Schlein, Jacob Thorssell, Ash Morris.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

Flooding at Felixstowe Ferry as people are warned to stay away at high tide Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

A man died following a collision on the B1083 in Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after supermarket assault

Police want to speak with these men in connection with an assault in a supermarket in Weston. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Witness tells court gang ‘held down Tavis as he was stabbed’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Suffolk firm’s avatar doctor could help the NHS save millions

Online medical consultation being developed by Orbital Media

Recipe: Make our very tasty vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet

Make our vegan lemon, basil and coconut cheesecake with lemon sherbet Picture: Archant

‘New additions can give a club that lift‘ - Ipswich Town sign winger Dawkins following trial

Simon Dawkins has joined Ipswich Town until the end of the season.Picture: ROSS HALLS

Broken manhole cover closes lane for more than seven hours

Traffic is queuing back past Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists