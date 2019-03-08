Opinion

Danny King column: From Poole to Glasgow, hailstones in my cheeseburger and Ritchie saves me a few quid!

Danny King marks his heats ahead of the Ipswich v King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

In this week's column, Witches skipper Danny King reflects on a satisfying week

Witches riders pictured during a poster signing session ahead of the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Witches riders pictured during a poster signing session ahead of the King's Lynn meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

I must admit things have been far more positive this week.

After suffering a load of gremlins with my bikes, the work we did on the bikes last week seems to have paid off.

Certainly, I'm feeling much better on the bike now and that has got to be good.

It's been a bit stressful to be honest.

Issues with bikes can be like that. At the end of the day they may rely on us to ride them but we rely on them to work well!

So, it was with a bit of trepidation I went to Sheffield on Sunday in a Championship clash, although I was in a better frame of mind after I scored so well at Wolves for the Witches.

At Sheffield I have the No.1 racejacket on my back and because of that there is added pressure.

So, I was delighted to grab a paid 15-point maximum against the Brummies as the Tigers won well.

I have said before that I enjoy the Owlerton track. It is one you can just let yourself go on and race fast. It suits me.

One rider who looked good for us was Danyon Hume.

He of course was at Ipswich a couple of seasons ago but has had some nasty injuries.

Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven against Lynn. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek (red helmet) and Ty Proctor bumping elbows on the way from the tapes in heat seven against Lynn. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Now he is riding in the National League with Leicester, who of course also have a Championship side.

Anyhow, he guested for us on Sunday and won his first heat well. He struggled a bit after that but he is so playing catch-up. Danyon was telling me he has only ridden two or three meetings, whereas I've already ridden more than 20.

You need to keep riding.

Drew Kemp took a nasty whack on his leg at Sheffield.

I was a bit worried for him for a while. But I spoke to him Wednesday morning and he was in much better shape.

Drew continues to make good strides in the sport and is going along nicely.

Krystian Pieszczek smashes into the fence on Monday. Fortunately he was up ok. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Krystian Pieszczek smashes into the fence on Monday. Fortunately he was up ok. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

So, I was in good shape ahead of our big Bank Holiday Monday meeting with King's Lynn.

There was a huge crowd and I hope all the youngsters enjoyed getting their posters signed by the riders at our poster-signing before the meeting.

It was a strange meeting.

There was pressure, but there wasn't pressure, if you know what I mean.

The Ipswich management never put us under pressure but, as riders we knew it was Lynn we were riding - local derby and all that and we knew how important it most definitely was to win!

So, the result was just what we wanted - three more points.

David Bellego was in great form for us and really showed what he can do. I'm pleased for David, he's a really nice guy and has worked hard away from the track to get things right.

Sadly, Chris Harris didn't have a great day.

No-one is more gutted that Chris. As I have said before, he won't have excuses. He'll get through this, he's been here before and is a class act.

No racing at Foxhall tomorrow night, but instead we make our way down to sunny Poole.

Well, hopefully sunny. As I do this column, it is raining cats and dogs outside.

But I'm looking forward to racing at Poole.

They have had some funny results, thrashing Swindon away and then losing at home to King's Lynn.

Again, if we get ourselves together and all race to our potential, there is no reason we can't come away from Wimborne Road with a point or two.

The fixture planners must have laughed their socks off when they saw I was riding at Poole tomorrow, because my Championship team, Sheffield, are at Glasgow on Friday!

Just a short 460-mile trip north for our clash with Craig Cook's Tigers then!

I think we'll head straight out of Poole and look to get north of Birmingham, rest up and then head to Glasgow. Usually after a meeting, you are always buzzing a bit, so good time to keep driving.

Home on Saturday and then the return at Sheffield on Sunday. The meetings keep coming thick and fast.

And if that wasn't enough, the Witches are at Peterborough on Monday night of course in a huge Premiership clash.

I'm predicting another big crowd and a close encounter.

I always like going to Peterborough and I know many of the boys do as well. So, here's hoping.

Finally, it was Casey's third birthday on Saturday and in true King tradition I got the BBQ out to serve up some grub for everyone.

And in true British weather tradition, it didn't just rain, but it hailed!

As I cooked outside under my little marquee, the hailstones pelted down all around.

Everyone was inside smiling, laughing and having a right laugh and pointing at me in my little chef's hat in the hail!

Still, it all went well, Casey enjoyed himself... And no-one seemed to get food poisoning! Even if a few hailstones did get in the cheeseburgers!

I even saved money on hiring a clown, as my good mate Ritchie Hawkins accepted an invite...

...And he very much seemed to enjoy himself as well!!

Speak soon

DANNY

AS TOLD TO MIKE BACON