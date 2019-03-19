Video

‘Bomber’ Harris confident over the look of Ipswich Witches 2019

Chris Harris pictured during their press launch. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Chris Harris says there is no reason why Ipswich Witches can’t make the Premiership play-offs this season.

Danny King, Ritchie Hawkins and Cameron Heeps at yesterday's press day Danny King, Ritchie Hawkins and Cameron Heeps at yesterday's press day

Harris was talking at the club’s press day yesterday, held at Ipswich Sports Club, in Henley Road.

‘Bomber’, as he is known, is the club’s new No.1 for the season ahead – a season that starts for the Witches at Leicester in a challenge meeting on Saturday night.

The Witches first home clash of the year at Foxhall is Thursday, March 28, a return clash against Leicester.

“I don’t see why we can’t reach the play-offs,” said the experienced Harris, who is a three-time British champion.

New Witches signing David Bellego, pictured in action during press and practise day. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com New Witches signing David Bellego, pictured in action during press and practise day. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“OK, so we won’t think too far ahead, but we have got a nice team here, good team spirit already, and that can go a long way.

“I haven’t ridden at Ipswich much over the years and the track has changed a few times in the past few seasons as well. But I’ve had a few good meetings at Ipswich as well, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Harris and his team-mates were in good form at the press day. The sun was shining as well, allowing for some track time in the afternoon.

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“It’s always nice to have new challenges and coming to Ipswich is another one for me,” Harris said.

“I’m looking forward to working with the team.

“I’ve known Danny King for years, he’s a good lad and a good friend.”

Meanwhile, Witches promoter Chris Louis is delighted with his side’s look ahead of the new campaign.

“For me, we are back where we belong,” he said.

“It’s been a few years but we are in the top-flight Premiership now.

“I’m looking forward to many things, but I suppose the rivalry with King’s Lynn is one of the things I am looking forward to most.”

All seven Witches were in attendance at the team’s launch for the 2019 season and Louis has especially high hopes for young Aussie reserves Cameron Heeps and Jake Allen.

“I think they are the strongest reserves in the league,” Louis said.

“They have the capability of scoring lots of points for us.”

Team boss Ritche Hawkins was another in buoyant mood ahead of the team taking to the track for a bit of practice yesterday afternoon.

“I like this time of year a lot,” he said.

“There’s much to look forward to and I’m looking forward to working with this team.”