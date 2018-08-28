Cameron Heeps: ‘Some riders like a change of scenery, I like a bit of loyalty’

Cameron Heeps, leading the way and back in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Cameron Heeps says he ‘likes a bit of loyalty’ and can’t wait to be back in Ipswich Witches colours in 2019.

Cameron Heeps chats to Danny King. The pair will be reunited again next season at Foxhall. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Cameron Heeps chats to Danny King. The pair will be reunited again next season at Foxhall. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 23-year-old Perth-based flyer is Witch No.3 for the season ahead – joining the already-signed Jake Allen and Danny King.

And while some riders are happy to race for different clubs one season after another, Heeps is the opposite.

“Some riders like a change of scenery each year but I like a bit of loyalty,” Heeps said.

“Chris Louis can see I’m trying my best and sometimes things don’t go to plan. But when that loyalty comes into play, it’s a nice feeling to know everyone is behind you and they want the best for you.”

Louis signed Heeps for the Witches on his 16th birthday after he came over from Perth and was based at West Row, where he rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers as a 15-year-old.

He has progressed and enjoyed a reasonable season last year in the Championship with the Witches – not that Heeps feels he did – although he didn’t fare so well in the Premiership, signed by Somerset and Wolves, but being released by both.

“I didn’t have the best season with Ipswich last season which was disappointing,” said Heeps.

“We are already looking at making things a lot better than they were last year. We are training hard and I am looking forward to stepping up next year.”

Heeps will ride for Edinburgh in the Championship, this year, with Ipswich now in the Premiership. And he hopes it will benefit his progression.

“I will be okay there for a season because I seem to go alright when I go to Edinburgh,” he said.

“It should be ideal, it’s a bit of a drive but we will crack on with it.

“Hopefully we will come out at the end of the season thinking that was the right thing to do.”

Heeps has flown back to Australia for a break before returning in February.

The Witches have still to announce their remaining four riders as the Foxhall Heath club make their foray back into the sport’s top league.

And with that move back into the Premiership is likely to be TV exposure for the Suffolk side.