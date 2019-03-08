Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Ipswich Witches ace Cameron Heeps speaks of his punishing fitness regime

PUBLISHED: 10:24 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 24 April 2019

Cameron Heeps, had a good start to the season for the Witches. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Cameron Heeps, had a good start to the season for the Witches. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Witches’ Aussie youngster, Cameron Heeps, says he is reaping the rewards of a punishing winter schedule.

The 23-year-old Perth flyer set out on a fitness campaign the day after the end of season Witches awards night last year. And he hasn't looked back.

Working with fitness guru Steve Potter, Heeps hasn't just lost weight, but improved his overall strength and conditioning.

His haul of heat wins and good scores for the Witches and his Championship side, Edinburgh, is testament to his efforts.

“It's the most I have ever put into my fitness, by a long way,” Heeps said.

“It needed to be done. I needed to do this.

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comCameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“And there have been times when I've been completely knackered by it all, especially in the early days of the winter. But I've worked my backside off and Steve has been superb in pushing me.

MORE: Witches v Robins preview

“I'm still training now. I feel better for it and it's showing on the track.”

Heeps has been a big plus for the Witches in the reserve position.

Along with fellow Aussie, Jake Allen, the pair are proving a real handful.

On Monday night at Swindon, Heeps lowered the colours of former world champion Jason Doyle on his own track. He and Allen again outscored their opposition reserves.

“These days in speedway you have to be fit,” Heeps said.

“Maybe more so than in years gone by. So, as I said, I needed to do this. It's been down to me to sort myself out.”

Tomorrow night the Witches host the return leg of the Supporters' Trophy clash with Swindon. It will be another stiff test for the Witches, as they are all set to be this year.

“We've done well at home so far this season and we want to make teams scared to come to Foxhall,” Heeps added.

“There is no reason why we can't do to Swindon what we have done to Belle Vue and King's Lynn already.”

Witches team boss Ritchie Hawkins knows the Robins will be looking for a victory at Foxhall.

“This is top flight speedway there will be no easy nights,” he said.

“Hopefully everyone will come out and support us because the crowd has been brilliant so far this season and it is really appreciated, and they can really make a difference.”

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

‘Nightmare’ of crime ‘plaguing’ Ipswich town centre, club warns

St Stephen's Church Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Judge to sentence Ipswich man caught with almost 25,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Recipe: Make our ultimate coffee cake

Make the best coffee cake ever Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

The business which is helping other firms perform better

The team at Aramar with the Best Employers award. Pic: Aramar.

Ipswich Witches ace Cameron Heeps speaks of his punishing fitness regime

Cameron Heeps, had a good start to the season for the Witches. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Four bailed as boy, 15, remains in ‘critical’ condition

Officers from Suffolk police have been seen searching the area around the war memorial, near to the scene of Easter Monday's stabbing. Pictures: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists