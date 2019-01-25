Ipswich Witches announce 2019 fixtures.....

The fixtures for the 2019 Premiership season have been released, with the Witches starting their competitive campaign with a local derby at home to King’s Lynn in the Supporters Cup, writes Henry Chard

Before that cup match at the end of March, the Suffolk side have challenge meetings home and away against Championship side Leicester as they warm up for competitive action.

Ipswich will face King’s Lynn, Poole and Swindon in their Supporters Cup group as teams race each other home and away with the winner of the group progressing to the final.

After their early cup action home and away against the Stars, the Witches begin their Premiership campaign against Australian champion Max Fricke and his Belle Vue side at Foxhall in April followed by more Supporters Cup action home and away against Swindon, as 2017 world champion Jason Doyle brings his Robins to town.

May kicks off with the visit of King’s Lynn in a bank holiday clash as the rivals lock horns in the Premiership and the champions Poole are in town later that month for a cup tie with the return of Nico Covatti to Foxhall. May ends with another familiar face in the pits as a Wolves side that includes Rory Schlein travels to Suffolk.

The Premiership season picks up the pace in June with the fixtures coming thick and fast as the Witches travel to the National Speedway Stadium to take on the Aces and there are local derbies galore against Peterborough and King’s Lynn.

Ritchie Hawkins’ side face Wolves and Poole home and away in July before the season reaches crunch time in August. The Witches host the Aces, Robins, Panthers and Pirates in that month and they will be hoping to secure their place in the end of season play-offs.

All fixtures are subject to change and fixtures that are live on BT Sport will be announced in the near future.

Meetings 7.30pm unless stated

Sat, Mar 23, Leicester (a) Challenge

Thur, Mar 28, LEICESTER (h), Challenge

Thur, Apr 4 KING’S LYNN (h) Supporters’ Cup

Monday, Apr 8 Reserved

Thur, Apr 11 Reserved

Mon, Apr 15 King’s Lynn (a) Supporters’ Cup

Thur, Apr 18 BELLE VUE (h) Prem 1

Mon, Apr 22 Swindon (a) Supporters’ Cup

Thur, Apr 25 SWINDON (h) Supporters’ Cup

Mon., Apr 29 Wolves (a) Prem 1

Mon, May 6 KING’S LYNN (h) Prem 1, 2.15pm

Thu, May 9 Poole (a) Prem 1

Mon, May 13 Peterborough (a) Prem 1

Thur, May 16 POOLE (h) Supporters’ Cup

Mon., May 20 WOLVES (h) Prem 1

Thur., May 30 Reserved

Mon., June 3 Belle Vue (a) Prem 1

Thur., June 6 PETERBOROUGH (h) Prem 1

Thur, June 13 SWINDON (h) Prem 1

Mon., June 17 King’s Lynn (a) Prem 1

Thur., June 20 KING’S LYNN (h) Prem 2

Mon., June 24 Peterborough (a) Prem 2

Thur., June 27 Swindon (a) Prem 1

Mon., Jul 8 Belle Vue (a) Prem 2

Thur., Jul 11 POOLE (h) Prem 1

Mon., Jul 15 Wolves (a) Prem 2

Thur., Jul 18 Poole (a) Prem 1

Thur., Jul 25 WOLVES (h) Prem 2

Thur Aug 1 BELLE VUE (h) Prem 2

Mon., Aug 5 King’s Lynn (a) Prem 2

Mon., Aug 8 Poole (a) Prem 2

Thur., Aug 15 SWINDON (h) Prem 2

Thur., Aug 22 PETERBOROUGH (h) Prem 2

Mon., Aug 26 Swindon (a) Prem 2

Thur., Aug 29 POOLE (h) Prem 2

Thur Sep 5 Reserved

Thur Sep 12 Reserved

Thur Sep 19 Reserved

Mon. Sep 23 Play-off semi 1

Thur., Sep 26 Play-off semi 2

Mon., Sep 30 Play-off semi 1

Thur., Oct 3 Play-off semi 2

Mon., Oct 7 Play-off final 1

Thur., Oct 10 Play-off final 2