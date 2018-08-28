Video

Witches must push for the play-offs this year, says new signing Richard Lawson

Richard Lawson, the Witches fourth signing of 2019. Photo: SOMERSET SPEEDWAY Archant

New Ipswich Witches signing, Richard Lawson, has said the Suffolk side must look to push for the play-offs this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Lawson (white) leading the way at Peterborough for his then club Workington a few seasons ago Richard Lawson (white) leading the way at Peterborough for his then club Workington a few seasons ago

Lawson, 32, became the fourth Witch to sign for the Foxhall Heath outfit today.

And in doing so joined Danny King, Jake Allen and Cameron Heeps in the Ipswich set-up for 2019. There are still three places to fill in the side.

Lawson has been a consistent performer in both the Premiership and Championship in recent years, finishing with a 6.72 average with Somerset in the Premiership and he was one of the Championship’s top performers with Lakeside, ending 2018 with a 9.03 average.

Speaking of the Witches’ hopes of success this summer, Lawson, who is in white in the video below, said, “I think it would be great for the club to come into the Premiership and make a mark straight away.

“If we can get into the play-offs that’s a goal for most teams.

“We should be pushing for that and if we can pick up a cup trophy then it will be even better.”

MORE: Cameron Heeps signs: ‘I like a bit of loyalty’

Lawson was never the most prolific of scorers around Foxhall but in recent years has certainly found his mojo at Foxhall, rattling up some big scores.

He has been used as a guest for the Witches at Foxhall, such has been his good form around the Suffolk circuit.

“Probably in the last couple of years I have got to grips with Foxhall and had some really good scores there,” the Cumbrian said.

“Early on in my career it wasn’t one of my favourite tracks but for whatever reason I have got it dialled in the last couple of seasons and its one of the tracks I look forward to going to.”

Lawson will double-up in 2019 with Eastbourne in the Championship and says preparation for the new season is now starting to get serious.

MORE: Witches new signing Jake Allen’s thoughts on his Ipswich move

“To do British speedway properly it is ideal to double-up. I am keeping myself in shape, but we will start building the bikes and doing some testing this month depending on weather and things like that.”

As for his move to the Witches, Lawson can’t wait to get going.

“I have guested there a couple of times and have guested away for Ipswich and I have always felt at home with the team and there has been a good atmosphere there. It’s something I am looking forward to.”