Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

The Speedway Podcast: Join Ipswich Witches 2019, plus promoter Chris Louis and team boss Ritchie Hawkins

PUBLISHED: 11:09 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 19 March 2019

Ipswich Witches 2019

Ipswich Witches 2019

Archant

A new season of speedway and all the Ipswich Witches get round the table to discuss the year ahead

It’s the start of a new season and Ipswich Witches 2019 met up with host MIKE BACON for a special new season podcast.

So much to talk about, so much to catch up with. Meet all of the Witches.

And Foxhall presenter Kevin Long joins Mike to look back at seasons past... And look forward to the racing summer ahead.

Plenty of laughs abound!

The new speedway season is upon us.... Relax and enjoy with your Witches 2019

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Did you spend your Saturday night in Yates?

Were you in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday, March 16th? Picture: LICKLIST

Days Gone By - When school pets, gymnastics and road safety were all part of the day

Pupils at Downing Primary School (now The Willows Primary) Ipswich, with the schools pet rabbits in November 1977 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Cranfield wins aboard £1,000 bargain Back bar at High Easter

Back Bar and Henrietta Cranfield were winners of the Novice Riders race at High Easter. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The Speedway Podcast: Join Ipswich Witches 2019, plus promoter Chris Louis and team boss Ritchie Hawkins

Ipswich Witches 2019

‘I was open to staying there but the new manager came in and said no’ - McGoldrick on his Town departure

David McGoldrick left Ipswich Town last summer after Paul Hurst replaced Mick McCarthy as manager. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists