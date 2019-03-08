Video
Ipswich Witches press and practice day.... relive the action
PUBLISHED: 17:57 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 18 March 2019
MIKE BACON was at Ipswich Witches press and practice day. He and video photographer Ross Halls bring you some of the action from the day
Ipswich Witches are back!
The 2019 season is already underway and the Witches are in competitive action on Saturday night, away at Leicester, before returning to Foxhall next Thursday night (28th) for their opening night in the return leg.
The Witches are in the Premiership in 2019 up against the best clubs in the country, with three-time British champion Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris leading the Witches charge.
At press and practice day there was much excitement abound.