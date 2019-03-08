Video

Ipswich Witches press and practice day.... relive the action

Ipswich Witches 2019: Back row, left to right: Chris Louis (promoter), Richard Lawson, Chris Harris, Danny King (on bike), Cameron Heeps, David Bellego, Ritchie Hawkins (team manager). Front row, left to right, Krystian Pieszczek and Jake Allen. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

MIKE BACON was at Ipswich Witches press and practice day. He and video photographer Ross Halls bring you some of the action from the day

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Witches are back!

The 2019 season is already underway and the Witches are in competitive action on Saturday night, away at Leicester, before returning to Foxhall next Thursday night (28th) for their opening night in the return leg.

The Witches are in the Premiership in 2019 up against the best clubs in the country, with three-time British champion Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris leading the Witches charge.

At press and practice day there was much excitement abound.