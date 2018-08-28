Sunshine and Showers

Drew Kemp signs for Sheffield Tigers for 2019 season in Championship...

PUBLISHED: 15:59 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 19 November 2018

Drew Kemp, right, has joined Sheffield in the Championship in 2019 PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Drew Kemp, right, has joined Sheffield in the Championship in 2019 PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

British wonderboy Drew Kemp says he’s keeping it in the family by joining Sheffield Tigers, writes Nigel Pearson.

Kemp, aged 16, has been announced by the Owlerton club and will be unveiled at an event at the stadium next Wednesday.

The Suffolk racer has also revealed a Yorkshire connection in the family – his father, Jason, is from Dewsbury. “It’s like I’m keeping it in the family by coming to Sheffield,” said Kemp.

“I’m really pleased to be joining a club like them, one of the biggest names in the sport, and the stadium and track they have.”

And although Kemp has never ridden Owlerton before he’s revealed how he has studied racing lines on youtube.

“Since I’ve been talking to Sheffield I’ve been watching a lot of race clips from there on youtube,” he said.

“It looks really big and fast and that’s something that excites me, I can’t wait to get racing around there.

“I had other options but to be honest the Sunday raceday appeals to me and the track itself so I’m really pleased with the move.”

Kemp says he’ll be tapping into the experience of boss Simon Stead, one of the greatest ever riders around Owlerton.

“I’ll be listening to Simon and taking on board his advice because I know how good he was around there,” he said.

“And he’s only been retired for a short time so he knows about the set-up of the bikes and what is best for places like Sheffield.

“The management have impressed me and I’m so pleased I have made the move and I look forward to seeing everyone at the stadium next Wednesday night.”

Meanwhile Stead said: “I have been very impressed by the Kemp family and the professionalism they have shown. They haven’t come here for the biggest money, they have come here in what they believe is the best move for his young career at this stage.

“He’s an asset of Ipswich who have now moved into the Premiership and I would like to thank Chris Louis there for helping to facilitate the move for Drew to come here.”

Kemp made a huge impression at Foxhall Stadium last season after he signed to ride for the Witches in the Championship on his 16th birthday.

But it was at Mildenhall Kemp cut his teeth, rising from reserve to No.1 in a matter of months at West Row.

